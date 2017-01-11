Veteran journalist joins Ryerson

By Sarah Krichel

A veteran journalist for the Toronto Star has joined Ryerson’s faculty of arts and faculty of communication and design.

Haroon Siddiqui, former columnist and editorial page editor for the Star has been appointed as a visiting professor, starting this semester. He has also been news editor and national editor for the Star, and has served as director at the Canadian Newspaper Association, Canadian Managing Editors Conference, Canadian Civil Liberties Association and other groups, according to Ryerson Today.

As a visiting professor, Siddiqui will be delivering lectures and presentations throughout the year.

Siddiqui has specialized in social and race issues throughout his time at the Star. He has also previously come to Ryerson to speak on diversity in the journalism industry.