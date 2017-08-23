Your OneCard is your key to student discounts across the city

By Sylvia Lorico

Your OneCard is not just your identity; it’s also the key to student discounts across the city. From transit to clothing, here are the top discounts your Ryerson OneCard offers.

1. GO Transit

Ride GO Transit? You can also get a student pass that allows you to ride GO buses and trains for a discounted price. Students can save up to 17 per cent on their commute with a GO Transit student ID.

2. Adobe Creative Suite

Looking for editing software to use? Students can save 60 per cent on a Creative Suite license for one year. Use it to make a dope resumé and earn more money.

3. FedEx

Planning on sending a textbook to your door? Show your OneCard to save 20 to 30 per cent on shipping.