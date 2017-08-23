Your OneCard is your key to student discounts across the city

By Sylvia Lorico
Your OneCard is not just your identity; it’s also the key to student discounts across the city. From transit to clothing, here are the top discounts your Ryerson OneCard offers.
1. GO Transit
Ride GO Transit? You can also get a student pass that allows you to ride GO buses and trains for a discounted price. Students can save up to 17 per cent on their commute with a GO Transit student ID.
2. Adobe Creative Suite
Looking for editing software to use? Students can save 60 per cent on a Creative Suite license for one year. Use it to make a dope resumé and earn more money.
3. FedEx
Planning on sending a textbook to your door? Show your OneCard to save 20 to 30 per cent on shipping.
4. Salad King
Students can save 20 per cent off their bill if they show their OneCard between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
5. Roots
Looking for a new wardrobe? Students can save 20 per cent on regular priced items and 10 per cent on items on sale.
6. Pickle Barrel Atrium
Located on Yonge Street just a block away from the SLC, the Pickle Barrel also offers student discounts—15 per cent on their entire bill.
7. Rainbow Cinemas
Located next to the College subway station, Rainbow Cinemas plays a combination of older, classical films with new releases. The real deal however is the tickets, with discounted $7 tickets offered to students and $5 tickets on Tuesdays.
8. Toronto Symphony Orchestra
If you are between the ages of 15 and 35, you can get TSO tickets starting at $16 with a valid student ID.