RSU has conflict of interest issues

Conflicts of interest regarding employment and voting rights have become a hot topic among the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) Board of Directors, according to various board members.

On Aug. 28, the RSU met for an emergency board meeting, where they voted and approved their 2017- 2018 budget. During the meeting a motion was moved by board member Salman Faruqi to pull $10,000 from legal fees to athletic groups funding. The motion was approved in a roll call vote, putting athletics funding for the year at a total of $25,000.

Former RSU president and board member Obaid Ullah was one of several to vote on the allocation of athletic groups funding which, according to RSU bylaws, poses as a potential conflict of interest given that Ullah is a member of the Ryerson cricket team. He is also a member of the RSU’s bylaw committee.