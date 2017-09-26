Run Like a Ram: Mike Konstantopoulos’ go-to playlist

By Sports Staff

The go-to playlist of Mike Konstantopoulos is eccentric, unlike his performance as part of Ryerson’s cross-country team.

The Rams’ top runner in the 10 km event, placing fifth overall with a time of 34:11 in their latest race at the Longboat Toronto Island Run, Konstantopoulos is a master of his craft.

With the cross country team getting ready for their Ontario University Athletics Championship on Oct. 28 at Malden Park in Windsor, Ont., we asked the third-year runner to share a list of his favourite running tunes.

1. Fix You by Coldplay

2. Stronger by Kelly Clarkson

3. Lose Yourself by Eminem

4. That’s The Way It Is by Celine Dion

5. Not Afraid by Eminem

6. I Gotta Feeling by The Black Eyed Peas

7. Titanium by David Guetta ft. Sia

8. All I Do Is Win by DJ Khaled