BREAKING: TMSU Board of Directors serves notice of impeachment to two faculty directors over alleged investigation findings

By Vihaan Bhatnagar

The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) Board of Directors (BoD) approved a notice to impeach two faculty directors at their April 18 meeting.

Sakina Haider—one of two faculty of science directors—and Eisa Kapadia—one of two faculty of engineering and architectural science directors—were served the notice based on alleged conduct outlined in three recent reports from MNP, the financial accounting firm contracted by the TMSU to investigate alleged election interference.

Both have been suspended pending an impeachment hearing.

Faculty of arts director Raiyan Mirja and Abdullah Saiyid—the other faculty of science director—have also been removed from all standing board committees over alleged conduct reported in the investigation.

Haider was on the Board Conduct Committee and Campus Groups & Course Unions Committee. Kapadia was on the Board Conduct Committee and the Nominations Committee. Saiyid was on the Nominations Committee. Mirja had not been appointed to any Board committees.

In an emailed statement to The Eyeopener, Saiyid said he believes he and the other members were removed from committees for expressing concerns over the union spending upwards of $1 million dollars on legal fees, which he believes would have been better spent on student services.

“I believe that when we raised our voices to question these issues, decisions were taken to remove us from committees,” he wrote.

The Eye reached out to Haider, Kapadia and Mirja but they did not respond in time for publication.

TMSU interim co-executive directors Scott Miller Berry and Sally Lee responded to Saiyid’s comments in an email to The Eye. “It is completely appropriate, and in fact encouraged, for Board members to ask questions about TMSU’s finances. No one has been removed from TMSU Board Committees for questioning legal or investigative expenditures,” they wrote.

Miller Berry and Lee also told The Eye that in response to questions Saiyid had asked about finances, TMSU staff prepared a financial report for the BoD at the April 18 meeting, but Saiyid left before it could be discussed.

Miller Berry and Lee said the high sum was the result of the ongoing MNP investigation, the recently-launched $20 million civil lawsuit, various employment matters including some from previous years, defending a 2023 class action lawsuit, making changes to TMSU by-laws and negotiating with the university regarding the withholding of funds from the union.

According to TMSU by-law 4.16, the board may serve a notice to impeach a director on its own initiative or following a recommendation by the appellate committee. Two-thirds of the board’s support is needed in either case. The appellate committee provides neutral and impartial advice stemming from external expertise to the TMSU BoD.

Following the notice to impeach, a second meeting must be held after 24 hours. The directors facing impeachment may choose to defend themselves with a prepared statement or through other means.

A motion to impeach needs a majority of the voting directors to vote in favour in order to pass.

Terms for BoD members end on April 30. Mirja and Haider ran for re-election in the Winter 2026 general election. If impeached, Haider and Kapadia will be deemed ineligible for future office according to by-law 4.4.

In March, the results for Winter 2026 general elections were delayed by the Chief Returning Officer following an outstanding number of complaints over alleged election interference, as previously reported by The Eye.

If the impeachment motion passes, the winners of the Winter 2026 general election are expected to fill the vacancies. However if an impeached member is re-elected, the TMSU is obligated by by-law 4.17 to hold a by-election in September to fill the position. The by-law also states “until the vacancy is filled, the Executive Committee may designate an interim Director to fill the vacant office subject to Board approval.”

The Winter 2026 election report from the election and referenda committee is expected to be released following the next BoD meeting on April 25.

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