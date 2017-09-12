Ryerson releases sexual assault statistics

When students returned to school last week, it marked the first year where all Ontario colleges and universities had a mandatory sexual violence policy as required by the provincial government—and Ryerson is already taking steps forward with its own policy and services.

Ryerson’s policy was implemented in June 2015 and was updated after a review in late 2016 to clearly outline each step of how a sexual assault investigation is conducted and what the resolutions and possible disciplinary actions are. Another review is scheduled to take place in late 2018.

According to data obtained by The Eye, 21 Ryerson community members affected by sexual violence accessed support from Ryerson’s Office of Sexual Violence Support and Education (OSVSE) from May 2017 to Sept. 7, 2017. In the 2016-2017 school year, 80 new community members accessed support from the office and in the year before 30 community members accessed the services. People affected by sexual violence includes survivors, their partners, family, friends and neighbours. Community members are Ryerson students, faculty and staff.

Ryerson’s policy states that the OSVSE collects statistics for the purpose of “community education and any legislated reporting that may be required.”

The university isn’t required by the province to make the statistics public or provide data on the number of people accessing Ryerson’s sexual violence services. But Ryerson may be asked to provide data on the number of reported sexual assaults made to the university, specifically to Human Rights Services (HRS).