RSU hits all-time high approval rating

The Ryerson Students’ Union’s (RSU) approval rating has skyrocketed over the past two years after a drastic decrease in corruption, double-crossing and throwing people under the bus.

According to an Ipsos poll, the RSU is currently at a 90 per cent approval rating—the highest it’s ever been. The survey also noted that the union was doing exceptionally well with transparency, allocating funds to in-need departments and allowing marginalized people on the board to speak at meetings.

“Student politics in the past two years has been pretty chill. There hasn’t been any drama or tension and everybody loves each other,” said RSU general manager Sid Naidu.