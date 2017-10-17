What happens at Ryerson when you die?

“I like that the program exists and I can still contribute to the university,” Allman said. “They do rely on a lot of public funding as well as government funding. I feel proud that I still sponsor them.”

Allman hopes to continue donating and contributing to the school for years to come until she passes. At that point, she acknowledges that the consolation will probably be lackluster.

“The one thing about Ryerson that is good is that they do acknowledge the passing in their magazine sometimes,” Allman said. “But, I guess they will just stop getting my donation.”

Those who do are deeply entwined in their alma mater and wish to maintain those connections forged through years of newsletters and donation postcards can take comfort in knowing they can continue their relationship with the university in their afterlife.

An alumnus has the option to continue correspondence with the university by enlisting unsuspecting relatives to regularly check their email inbox, and send donations.