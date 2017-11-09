RSU by-elections results announced

By Isabelle Kirkwood

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) by-election results are in, and two spots for the RSU Board of Directors are now filled.

Niall Hickey has secured the position of first-year board representative and Emily Eymundson was acclaimed to the position of Faculty of Communications and Design (FCAD) board representative for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Hickey, a business technology management student, won in a 163-129 majority in the RSU by-elections, putting him 34 votes above his rival, urban planning student Jacob Circo.

Emily Eymundson, a creative industries student, was acclaimed to the position of FCAD board representative. The Eye previously reported that Eymundson was acclaimed to the position, as nobody else was nominated for the position.

The RSU still needs to appoint someone to the position of Graduate Representative Committee deputy chairperson student life & events.

Results:

First-year board representative

Niall Hickey – 163

Jacob Circo – 129

FCAD board representative

Emily Eymundson – Acclaimed

Voting for the first-year board representative and FCAD board representative positions took place from Nov. 6 to 8.