Man in serious condition after stabbing at College Station

By Annie Arnone & Alanna Rizza

A man has been arrested after a brief on-foot pursuit led by TTC enforcement officers following a stabbing at at College Station Monday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told The Eyeopener that the stabbing occurred around 12:40 p.m. on the subway platform.

“There are indications that the stabbing occurred on the platform, possibly as people were exiting the subway train,” he said.

Police also said there was “lots of blood” on the platform and that TTC enforcement officers chased the suspect and were able restrain him until police arrived.

STABBING:

College Subway Station

-Report of man stabbed

-On subway platform

-Lots of blood

-Subway may have stopped@TTCnotices #GO271090

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 12, 2018

Paramedics responded to the scene in two vehicles, and tended to one male patient. He was transferred to a local trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

David Pershy of Toronto Paramedics said that the individual was found on the subway platform.

Subway service has been suspended on Line 1 between Union and Bloor stations as police investigate.