Ryerson says they’re ‘surprised’ at sexual harassment allegations against visiting professor Steve Paikin

By Jacob Dubé

Ryerson is “monitoring the developments” in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations towards TVO host and visiting professor Steve Paikin, but did not comment on whether they were keeping Paikin on as a professor.

In a statement, the university said it was “surprised to hear the allegation against Steve Paikin, of which we were made aware on February 5th.

“We understand that TVO has launched an independent third-party investigation into the allegation,” the statement said. “The university does not have any further comment at this time.”

On Monday, TVO announced that it was launching an independent third-party investigation into allegations that Paikin sexually harassed former Toronto mayoral candidate Sarah Thomson. Paikin denied the allegations in a Facebook statement calling the accusations “100 %” false.