Construction closes Gould Street for fall semester

By Maggie Macintosh

The pedestrian street central to Ryerson’s campus is going to be closed off for the majority of the fall semester while city crews work on water main upgrades.

Ongoing construction is expected until early December, university spokesperson Dasha Pasiy said in a statement to The Eye.

Yellow fences will block off sections of Gould Street between Yonge and Mutual Streets throughout construction. Pasiy said the city will install signage to direct pedestrians.

The Quad will also be closed for the majority of the semester due to drainage improvements and accessibility upgrades.

More to come.