Ryerson to open a national cybersecurity centre

By Sera Wong

Cybersecurity has become an increasingly important topic in our digitized age.

With that in mind, Ryerson University announced on Thursday that they plan to launch Cybersecure Catalyst — A National Centre for Cybersecurity. The facility aims to focus on training, certification and research in the field. Charles Finlay is currently assigned interim executive director, previously having been chief of staff for the Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth.

According to Statistics Canada, in 2012 over 9,000 incidents of cybercrime were reported to the police. Just over half of those incidents had to do with fraud. In addition, Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that global annual cybercrime costs will reach $6 trillion USD by 2021.

More to come.