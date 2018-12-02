UPDATED: Toronto police announce suspicious package isn’t a threat

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Sherina Harris

The suspicious package found outside Jorgenson Hall this morning is no longer a threat, according to police.

Two hours after Toronto Police Services (TPS) was made aware of the package, TPS tweeted “everything is in order.”

A TPS spokesperson could not confirm what the package was.

TPS was investigating a suspicious package found in a garbage can at Ryerson University—the second suspicious package found on campus within the last two weeks. TPS was made aware of it at 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Const. Steve Hammond said police shut down Gerrard Street between Yonge and Church streets as a precaution. TPS tweeted roads will be opening shortly.

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Explosive (CBRNE) team was on the scene.

Just over a week ago, police were called to investigate a suspicious package on campus. It turned out to be a “benign personal alarm” and contained a bike lock alarm.

