Tiemens’ career-high 21 points leads Rams to victory over Queen’s

By Libaan Osman

The Ryerson Rams women’s basketball team found composure from the veteran play of guard Cara Tiemens and forward Sofia Paska on their route to a 79-58 win over the Queen’s Gaels on Jan. 11.

It was a special night for Tiemens, who surpassed her career-high in points that she set back in the 2015-16 season against the Carleton Ravens. Tiemens dropped 21 points, while also tying her career-high in assists with seven.

Everything was falling for the fifth-year guard, who also drained six triples in 31 minutes of action.



From the jump, it was quite apparent that Paska would control the paint while Tiemens lived out on the perimeter, as the two combined for 43 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists on 16-23 shooting.



With the win over Queen’s, Ryerson grabs their second consecutive win and improves to 11-2 on the season.



Straight out the gate, the Rams jumped to a 17-4 lead, holding the Gaels scoreless for over a four-minute stretch in the opening quarter.



Rams forward Paska dominated inside early, as she scored on her first three shot attempts. Paska finished with a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds on 9-11 shooting.



Friday’s matchup was Paska’s strongest performance since returning from an ankle injury that kept her sidelined for the first five games of the season. Paska ranks third in the OUA in rebounding, averaging 8.1 boards per game.

With both Tiemens and Paska playing at an unbelievable level offensively, the other Rams players stepped up on the defensive end. In forty minutes of action, Ryerson held the Gaels to 20.6 per cent shooting and their lowest half time point total of the season (15 points).



The Rams forced the Gaels to turn the ball over 23 times in this contest, as they pushed the pace and scored a total of 20 points off their turnovers.



Queen’s did manage to outscore the Rams in the second half 43-41, but most of the damage was done in the first half with Ryerson winning comfortably by 21.



Gaels guard Marianne Alanne, who ranks second in the OUA in points, led her team in scoring with 13 points on 5-14 shooting. Ryerson currently sits atop the OUA East, holding a tie with the Ottawa Gee-Gees for first place.

UP NEXT: The Rams will take on the York Lions at Tait McKenzie Centre on Jan. 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.