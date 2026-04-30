BREAKING: Team Justice clinches executive committee seats in TMSU Spring 2026 election

By Shaaranki Kulenthirarasa and Sarah Grishpul

The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) released the unofficial results of the Spring 2026 General Elections on Thursday.

The Team Justice slate won all executive committee positions apart from vice president student life.*

Zain Baig will serve as TMSU president for the 2026-27 year, alongside Polly Yang as vice president operations, Teresa Baricevic as vice president education and Megan Morgan as vice president equity.

The position of vice president student life will be determined in a by-election following candidate Aadreeka Srivastava’s disqualification. According to section 11.5.1 of the Elections Procedure Code (EPC), when a winning executive candidate is disqualified, the Board of Directors (BoD) will arrange another election within two weeks.

Slate FCS Forward won the Faculty of Community Services Director seats and Engineers of Tomorrow nabbed both Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Science Director seats. The remaining positions were filled by independent candidates.

Four candidates were withdrawn from the race, including incumbents Sakina Haider and Raiyan Mirja—who were recently impeached alongside two other BoD members, rendering them ineligible to run according to TMSU by-law 4.4.2.

Here is your 2026-27 TMSU Board of Directors

Executive Committee

President: Zain Baig of Team Justice

VP Operations: Polly Yang of Team Justice

VP Education: Teresa Baricevic of Team Justice

VP Equity: Megan Morgan of Team Justice

VP Student Life: To be determined by a subsequent vote.

Faculty Directors

Faculty of Arts (Two seats)

Eli Eusebio Ramon and Sharanya Shrish

Ted Rogers School of Management (Two seats)

Tammana Billing and Mezhgan Siddiqui

Faculty of Community Services (Two seats)

Cordelia So-Kew and Alaa Benchamma

Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science (Two seats)

Raahi Shah and Karim Natafji

Faculty of Science

Shoaib Sheriff

Sakina Haider, the winning candidate, was withdrawn from the race and is no longer able to serve on the Board.

International Students

Harsham Dave

*Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Aadreeka Srivastava is part of Team Justice. Srivastava is an independent. The Eye regrets this error.

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