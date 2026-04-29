BREAKING: Roberta Iannacito-Provenzano named next TMU president

By Amira Benjamin, Vihaan Bhatnagar and Edward Lander

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) has selected its next president.

Roberta Iannacitio-Provenzano, the current provost and vice-president, academic, has been appointed the 10th president and vice-chancellor of the university. She will also be the first woman to hold the position. Iannacitio-Provenzano will begin her five-year term as president in January 2027.

Iannacitio-Provenzano succeeds current president Mohamed Lachemi, whose term is set to end at the end 2026, as previously reported by The Eyeopener. He has held the position since 2016.

The university announced the news in a press release at approximately 4:30 p.m. today.

TMU’s Board of Governors first approved a presidential search committee in June 2025. “The search committee submitted a final recommendation for approval by the Board of Governors in April 2026,” reads TMU’s presidential search webpage.

Iannacito-Provenzano joined TMU as vice-provost, faculty affairs in 2020 and was appointed to interim provost and vice-president, academic in October 2022, before the role was made permanent. She is also a full professor in Languages, Literatures and Cultures in the Faculty of Arts.

Prior to her time at TMU, Iannacito-Provenzano held two associate dean positions in the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies at York University from 2018 to 2020.

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