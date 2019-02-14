Falling ice closes portion of Yonge Street near campus

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Raneem Alozzi and Sherina Harris

Due to falling ice, Yonge Street is closed between Gerrard and College streets, police announced in a tweet

Toronto Police Services deemed the area hazardous after receiving reports of shards and chunks of ice falling onto the sidewalks and roadway between the two streets, according to const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

While there are no reported injuries at this point, Douglas-Cooke said the roads will be closed off to both vehicles and pedestrians until they become safe.



She said it’s the police’s job to ensure the safety of people but, “it would be up to the city to take care” of the issue

Ryerson University’s Real Institute and the Office of University Advancement are located between the two streets.



People are being asked to avoid the area. The City of Toronto did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.



Ryerson did not respond in time for publication.



More to come.



Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Allyson Douglas-Cook’s name. The Eye regrets this error