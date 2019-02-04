RSU’s VP operations cancels special board meeting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Sherina Harris and Emma Sandri



The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) vice-president Savreen Gosal cancelled a special board meeting scheduled for Feb. 4 in which a motion for her impeachment was going to be voted on.



In an email obtained by The Eye, Gosal wrote that she called the meeting to appoint an external auditor. Since motion to appoint an auditor to conduct a forensic audit passed at an emergency Board of Directors (BoD) meeting Feb. 1, Gosal said the Feb. 4 meeting would be redundant.

In a statement to The Eye, Gosal said the sole purpose of the Feb. 4 meeting was to discuss the appointment of an external auditor by the board. She said it was a “misleading insinuation” that there would be another reason she would cancel the meeting.

“As I have shown on Friday, I will continue to make it a priority to attend every meeting the board calls and answer the tough questions that come from them,” she said.

This follows the revelation that the RSU spent $273,000 between May 1 and Feb. 1. The Eye confirmed credit card statements showing thousands of dollars worth of food, alcohol, clubs and other items.

“Once again I am committed to the clarity needed for us to overcome all the challenges we are facing,” Gosal wrote in the email. “I would like to let you all know that my door is always open for any questions that I am able to answer.”



She added that BoD members could talk to her about “any issue” regarding the RSU or her role.



“Thank you all for your hard work in order for us to get to a resolution that will bring back the trust of our membership,” she wrote.



At the Feb. 1 emergency BoD meeting, notice was provided that the four remaining executives could be removed from their office. The motion to do so was to be brought forward at the now-cancelled meeting on Feb. 4, according to Maklane deWever, student groups director.



The email sent to the BoD came from Gosal’s official vice-president of operations account. The Eyeopener previously reported that this email account had been closed, following a private executive meeting wherein Gosal and RSU president Ram Ganesh were suspended. Some board members called the suspensions illegitimate because they were not present during the executive meeting.



This story has been updated with a statement from Gosal.

