RSU 2019-20 candidate profiles

Voting for the 2019 Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections is in full swing, running from March 12-14. The Eye reached out to the candidates running for executive and director positions to learn more about their platforms.

President



What are some specific initiatives you want to implement during your time as president?



Alex Dinh (Independent): I want to introduce an online polling forum to vote on current events which will be accessible online and through designated computers in computer labs.



Daniyal Patricio (Rhino Party): I would like to implement three major points: executive spending reform, hire a general manager and lastly create an accountability, integrity, and transparency contract. [In terms of executive reform], executive payments should be frozen for the 2019-2020 school year, executive expense limits should be rolled back, and executives [should] disclose monthly personal expenses.

An explanation of what is being expensed must [also] be provided before purchase, and after a receipt is provided, the executives will be reimbursed. The general manager will be given a probation period upon hiring, and once completed, there will be an employment contract with job security. There should be an integrity, accountability, and transparency contract that all executives need to sign, and they will be required to resign in 48 hours if they violate it. The transparency portion of the contract will involve all credit card statements from RSU credit cards being published online monthly, having receipts provided for purchases with RSU credit cards in one week and banning private Board of Directors meetings.

How do you plan on being transparent and accountable to students?



Dinh: I want to talk to students before anything is decided. I will implement a system where breakdowns of poll percentages of votes will be viewable by the public at any time.



What’s your plan for dealing with the Student Choice Initiatives?



Dinh: If students opt out of the RSU fees, that just means that they were not satisfied with how it is being run. I will work with students to find out what areas they want to see improved until they are satisfied.



Patricio: Students need to be able to trust again. If students believe their money is going to the proper initiatives, which is what did not happen last year. If elected, I would love to work with the current exec team, devising a strategy to help the current students realize how important the RSU is, and why they shouldn’t opt out. An effective, efficient showcase of RSU funded services should put on, but it should really be communicated better with the students.

As well, we need to attract first year students, and help them believe in the RSU as well. Showcasing RSU services during reading week is really important, as the incoming class is the future, and the future is dependent on them.”



Vice-president operations



What is your plan for implementing financial transparency at the RSU?



Angelina George ( Rhino Party): “In terms of transparency, executives will be required to present the BOD with monthly RSU expense reports. This report will include expenditure incurred for that month for executive spending, RSU events, any RSU department wise development and enhancement expenses and all other significant expenses related to RSU.



Additionally, we will ban private board of directors meetings. My team and I intend to have open office hours for students to come and ask any questions or express any concerns they have. Execs will be obligated to answer the question and show any backup requested by student. Rhino party is driven by transparency and ensuring students have access to the information they have the right to know.”



Why are you running for this position? What do you think you can bring to this role?



George: “For the past two years, I have worked as the finance assistant at RSU. I undergo the daily, monthly and year-end finance activities with the RSU. With the knowledge I have with the RSU’s financial policies, I can ensure all members of the RSU including the Executive team follow the financial policy implemented. I have a well established knowledge on the budget to create a well appropriate budget even with the constraints of the government. I want to use the knowledge I’ve learned to make a difference in RSU, to improve the student life and act in the best interest of the students and students only!”

Vice-president equity



What equity issues do you hope to advocate for this year?



Emily Gioskos ( Rhino Party): “What is really important to note is I’m NOT here to advocate on behalf of others. I’m here to improve and study our diversity survey and reach out to as many people as possible, from every minority group in our diverse community to make sure I’m implementing the change that EVERYONE wants to see.



With that being said, based on the people I’ve interacted with and the articles I’ve read I’m finding all minority groups at Ryerson are searching for representation from faculty. To help provide students who see the lowest representation to find mentors, academic counseling, career inspiration, advice, and a sense of community I will implement Ability, First Nations, Métis, and Inuit, Muslim Women, Black, and LGBTQ2S networking events. My next initiative is to create grants for equity-based projects that help educate, create safe spaces, and improve school to community relationships.”



What would you like to see continued, or changed, from how this role was operated this year?



Gioskos: “I really love that Ryerson champions safe spaces, but I think the biggest problem with the RSU and the equity service centers is that many people don’t understand what they do, how it’s beneficial to them, or how to get involved. If elected I’d like to challenge this and in turn, encourage students to opt in by making myself an accessible resource with regular office hours and quick responses to student emails as well as creating regular outreach events and publicly posting all RSU opportunities to students.”



Vice-president education



What education issues do you hope to advocate for this year?



Jonathan Bradley (Rhino Party): “One of the education issues I want to address is improving the RU-Pass. I would love to meet with Metrolinx to attempt to have Go Transit join the RU-Pass. I hope to meet with TTC and Go Transit officials to fight for the ability to sell RU-Passes. Another education issue I feel has to be taken care of is creating a 24 hour study space in the Student Campus Centre. The 24 hour study space should be put in the area around where the table tennis tables are, and this sports equipment can be moved to the Ryerson Athletic Centre. The 24 hour study space should include several tables, chairs, stationary supplies, charging stations, snacks, beverages, and a few computers. A third education issue I want to address is Ryerson Debates. Ryerson Debates are where guest speakers with diverse political opinions will be brought in to debate each other to promote freedom of expression and diversity of thought. The guest speakers should cover a plethora of topics students find interesting.”



What concerns you about the accessibility of education at Ryerson?



Bradley: “The concerns I have about the accessibility of education at Ryerson University, starting off with the price of textbooks. Textbooks have been skyrocketing in price for years, and I believe it can be solved by setting up Open Educational Resources (OERs) for students. OERs will consist of textbooks, lecture notes, and study guides from the courses that are most commonly taken at Ryerson. Another concern about accessibility of education at Ryerson is the struggles students face if they miss a lecture. It might be challenging for students to attend class sometimes, and I would love to start a pilot project for recording lectures. The pilot project will begin with a few professors volunteering to record their lectures, and I hope to roll recorded lectures out over time.”

Vice-president student life and events



How do you plan to balance student life and events with the cut possible budget cuts (re: student choice initiative)?



Syed Rafay (Rhino Party): “The most important platform to voice student opinions is through communication. By talking to students, whether through surveys, public forums or in person, I plan on gauging student interests and seeing which events students would participate in. Because of the student choice initiative, many events run by the RSU will have to be discontinued. Knowing what most students want, I feel it would be much easier balancing student life with the possible budget cuts.”



What events do you plan to organize?



Rafay: “I want to focus on events that promote a sense of community within Ryerson. Some of these events include poetry open mic nights and Learn to Lead workshops, where students can participate in programs designed to assist them in growing confidence and leadership skills. I would also like to plan events for specific departments in order to assist students with growing connections within their [respective] departments.”

Vice-president marketing



How will you increase student engagement within the RSU?



Vihaan Pereira (Candor): “I strive to revitalize communication channels within the Students’ Union and the membership. I believe that we need to work on stabilizing the RSU brand image. I am looking forward to enable the average student such that they can involve themselves in the RSU by implementing: One: Mandatory 24-hour Responses – Students get the opportunity to reach out to the RSU and will be ensured to receive a response within 24-hours of their query. Two: RSU Pop-Up Booths – booths set up to ensure that students have an open channel to communicate and engage with the representatives of the Students’ Union. Three: SCC311: Open Office Day – monthly drop-in day that encourages students to ensure a transparent and healthy engagement between the membership and the management. Four: RSU Bust Your Stress Day – bi-monthly event that ensures unique programming to help students ‘Bust Their Stress.’

Directors



What do you see your role as a director as being?



Brian Baum, Ted Rogers School of Management (Independent): “As a Director, my primary role would be holding the Executive accountable. There have been countless controversies on the RSU over the years. Controversies that have harmed the reputation of both the RSU and Ryerson as a whole on a national level. While the Executive of the RSU does great good for the student body, they occasionally act in a manner that could potentially harm Ryerson. I believe a strong independent Board of Directors is the first, and best, line of defence. Directors must make themselves heard for the student population, to ensure the best interests of the student population is protected. I believe I have the most experience at representing TRSM students and will do everything in my power to make sure the voices of TRSM are heard on the RSU.”



Gyvenska Mathurin, Faculty of Community Services (Refresh): “I see my role as director as a method to remind students that their opinions matter, especially those in programs that are less represented within their faculty. A board director would gather concerns from the student body on issues important to the success of the program and the students and make sure those issues are heard and resolved in a reasonable manner.”



How will you listen to the students you represent?



Baum: “As the person who has represented TRSM on the Senate for the last two years, I have worked on creating a number of initiatives so that students could be better heard by their representatives. One of the main initiatives that I have created is the Student Senate Caucus Facebook page. This is a Facebook page that is managed by the student representatives, so that students have a direct method to contact their representatives. This is something that I would like to bring to the Board of Directors. A method of communication that students can use to directly contact their representatives with any issues they may have, without having to go through the Executive.”



Mathurin: “The students I represent are from the Faculty of Community Services. More specifically, I would be representing students from the School of Occupational Public Health. I would open the line of contact via a Facebook page to get a sense of the needs of the students within the faculty. A monthly check-in with a question on an issue, and collecting the suggestions made by contributors would give me insight into what needs to be brought to the next board meeting. I am also much of the time in contact with students from my faculty. By checking in with these students in daily interactions I have better knowledge of where concerns come from.”



What changes would you like to lead the implementation of, if elected?



Baum: “In the wake of financial controversies plaguing the RSU, and with the current provincial government stripping funding from student union’s like the RSU, I would like to bring financial accountability to the RSU. The RSU provides essential services to university students, especially marginalized students, and without them, many students would not be in a position to succeed. That is why one of the first changes I would bring forward is a cut to RSU campaign funding. When the RSU is at risk of bankruptcy, it makes no sense that the RSU spends $300 per director candidate and $500 per executive candidate to run in the election. When it becomes optional for students to pay fees to the RSU, the RSU must do everything in it’s power to show it’s worth to students.”



Mathurin: “Current issues that require change include Occupational Health and Safety fast-track students having access to a placement or practicum prior to graduation. Many fast-track students take taking the program in order to secure work and begin their careers right away or prepare for graduate school and having some form of experience is important to have even more of an edge when applying for jobs or graduate school. The program has just begun to give students this opportunity, and I would like to make sure that the students can successfully make the transitions they need to have these opportunities, whether it is in course selection support or support in finding paid placements while they navigate their already full semesters.”

Candidates from the Refresh and Inspire slates did not respond in time for publication.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity