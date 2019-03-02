The Ear-Opener Ep. 28: Going Pro from Super Smash Bros. to Poker
Reading Time: 1 minute Second-year business management student Lewis Richards is set out to achieve something unprecedented for himself. Known by his friends and video game teammates as Lew, the 19-year-old student has been credited as a gifted chess player, a world class speed runner, and is ranked top three in the Super Smash Bros. ESports world. Now, the competitive player is turning to Texas Hold’em in his newest challenge. Join The Ear-opener’s host Nathaniel Crouch and sports reporter Adrian Bueno as they talk about “going pro” from Super Smash to poker cash. This episode originally aired on Friday, March 1, 2019 on CJRU 1280AM in Toronto, and was produced by Elizabeth Boyd.