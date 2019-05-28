RSU board of directors meeting welcomes new signing officers, commissioners and committee members

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Madison Wong

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) held its first Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of the term on Sunday while at their retreat in Geneva Park.

This meeting was the first to be live-streamed on the RSU’s Facebook page as per new RSU president Vanessa Henry’s promise to increase the accessibility of BoD meetings.

A number of motions were passed, including one to elect former vice-president equity Karolina Suroweic and student groups director James Fotak as ex-officio members of the board.

As ex-officio members, Suroweic and Fotak hold all the same rights and privileges, including the ability to vote. Suroweic will serve as the course union director and Fotak as the student group director for the 2019-2020 term.

Former RSU president Maklane deWever and former vice-president operations Savreen Gosal have been removed effectively immediately from their positions as signing officers, putting Henry and new vice-president operations Augustine Onuh as the official signing officers.

The new RSU executives have also been granted $5,000 from a motion that passed to give them the authority to make financial decisions in accordance with the upcoming fiscal year budget. This money will allow them to cover their expenses until the budget for the school year is approved in August.

Following the motions that passed, a series of elections were held for the RSU’s commissioner and committee members for the term. The RSU maintains seven commissioners and 23 committees throughout the academic term, which are elected by the BoD, according to the RSU website. They are meant to “[encourage] transparent communication on student issues across campus.”

Here are the results.

COMMISSIONER MEMBERS RESULTS

Athletics

Brandon Hughes

Equity and Social Justice

Zaynab Dhalla

Events and Entertainment

Jaden Burton

Course Union and Student Group

Maxwell Irwin

Student Action

Milad Moghaddas

Student Centre

William Murray

Sustainability

Chris Randall

Mental Health and Wellbeing

Hollie Olenik

COMMITTEE MEMBERS RESULTS

Athletics

Hung Le

Bursary

Milad Moghaddas

Natalie Morrison

Bylaw

James Fotak

Tania Rasie

Vinessa-Marie Hardy

Course union

Gunj Patel

Equity and Social Justice

Natalie Morrison

Rachel Struthers

Chris Randall

Events and Entertainment

Kristoff Edwards

Zaynab Dhalla

Hung Le

Finance

James Hassos

Brandon Hughes

Student Action

Maxwell Irwin

Tania Rasie

Zaynab Dhalla

Student Groups

Nicole Petroff

Sustainability

Taha Abbasi-Hasemi

Melania Tryhub

Gyvenska Mathurin

Mental Health and Wellbeing Committee

Umer Qureshi

Melania Tryhub

Nicole Petroff

Graduate Representative Committee member

Milad Moghaddas

