RSU board of directors meeting welcomes new signing officers, commissioners and committee members

By Madison Wong
The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) held its first Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of the term on Sunday while at their retreat in Geneva Park.
This meeting was the first to be live-streamed on the RSU’s Facebook page as per new RSU president Vanessa Henry’s promise to increase the accessibility of BoD meetings.
A number of motions were passed, including one to elect former vice-president equity Karolina Suroweic and student groups director James Fotak as ex-officio members of the board.
As ex-officio members, Suroweic and Fotak hold all the same rights and privileges, including the ability to vote. Suroweic will serve as the course union director and Fotak as the student group director for the 2019-2020 term.
Former RSU president Maklane deWever and former vice-president operations Savreen Gosal have been removed effectively immediately from their positions as signing officers, putting Henry and new vice-president operations Augustine Onuh as the official signing officers.
The new RSU executives have also been granted $5,000 from a motion that passed to give them the authority to make financial decisions in accordance with the upcoming fiscal year budget. This money will allow them to cover their expenses until the budget for the school year is approved in August.
Following the motions that passed, a series of elections were held for the RSU’s commissioner and committee members for the term. The RSU maintains seven commissioners and 23 committees throughout the academic term, which are elected by the BoD, according to the RSU website. They are meant to “[encourage] transparent communication on student issues across campus.”
Here are the results.
COMMISSIONER MEMBERS RESULTS
Athletics
Brandon Hughes
Equity and Social Justice
Zaynab Dhalla
Events and Entertainment
Jaden Burton
Course Union and Student Group
Maxwell Irwin
Student Action
Milad Moghaddas
Student Centre
William Murray
Sustainability
Chris Randall
Mental Health and Wellbeing
Hollie Olenik
COMMITTEE MEMBERS RESULTS
Athletics
Hung Le
Bursary
Milad Moghaddas
Natalie Morrison
Bylaw
James Fotak
Tania Rasie
Vinessa-Marie Hardy
Course union
Gunj Patel
Equity and Social Justice
Natalie Morrison
Rachel Struthers
Chris Randall
Events and Entertainment
Kristoff Edwards
Zaynab Dhalla
Hung Le
Finance
James Hassos
Brandon Hughes
Student Action
Maxwell Irwin
Tania Rasie
Zaynab Dhalla
Student Groups
Nicole Petroff
Sustainability
Taha Abbasi-Hasemi
Melania Tryhub
Gyvenska Mathurin
Mental Health and Wellbeing Committee
Umer Qureshi
Melania Tryhub
Nicole Petroff
Graduate Representative Committee member
Milad Moghaddas