THE EAR-OPENER, EPISODE 34: THE DARKEST TIMELINE

This episode is all about fun…well, our Fun Issue. But that can still be fun. In this special issue episode, Nathaniel Crouch guest hosts and talks to the Eyes Fun and Satire editor Andrea Josic who managed the issue, and writer Julia Mastroianni.

This issue is a look at the current state of the world and combines satire, and real news to poke fun at the things that may make you want to cry right about now.

Listen to hear about how the issue was put together and what makes this issue of the Eye so special.

This episode originally aired on Friday, September 18, 2019 on CJRU 1280 AM in Toronto, and was produced by Madison Henry.