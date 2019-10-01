Where can you save just by being a student?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Sheza Tahir

Students can see their bank accounts drain as extra expenses like groceries, clothes, and other unexpected expenses quickly add up. Luckily, there are student discounts offered near and on campus so that students can feel less guilty about that extra spending.

You may miss the promotions stores put out to students so don’t hesitate to ask if you’re eligible to get 10% or even 20% your favourite brands! Luckily we’ve taken the liberty to locate some of these places for you! Remember when asking for a student discount. No matter where you go, always remember to bring your student ID.

FOOD

The fuel which students run on, from greasy finger food for late nights to energy drinks to get you through studying. We’ve got the food that will make your stomach and wallet happy.

The Halal Guys: A Ryerson classic, located at 563 Yonge St., this halal Middle Eastern & Mediterranean cuisine offers a 10 per cent discount on your order when you show them your OneCard.

Ali Baba’s: 357 Yonge St. (by the SLC) is home to Mediterranean soups, wraps and platters. A 10 per cent student discount on an order is available if you show your OneCard.

Metro: The famous 10 per cent student discount has returned to Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays after being cut to only Tuesday earlier this year. Celebrate the second coming of groceries with some discounted ready-made meals.

Good Earth Coffeehouse: Get away from campus a little and visit the Garden District neighbourhood at Jarvis and Dundas streets; this coffee shop works good alternative to Balzac’s and offers 10 per cent discount to customers who show a valid student ID.

RETAIL

Looks aren’t everything, but no one can deny how great it feels to dress well and strut your stuff. Let’s get it done on a budget.

Ardene and Frank & Oak: Both retailers utilize Student Beans, a discount service app that finds deals in stores across Canada. Get online and unlock an extra 20 per cent off online.

Apple: While you’re online, head to Apple for Higher Education website. You can save up to $300 on a regular priced retail product.

Bulk Barn: Got a craving for a large bag of chocolate pretzels? Head over to 2 Carlton St. Students can receive 10 per cent off their purchase on Wednesdays. Be sure to bring a lot of containers.

ENTERTAINMENT

Part of the ‘university experience’ is taking advantage of the city’s great offerings that offer discounts to help students relax.

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): Visit the AGO to experience exclusive exhibits and contemporary art. Take advantage of an $11 Admission Price (regular $19.50) with student ID.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra: Enjoy a breathtaking concert at Roy Thompson Hall with the tickets starting at $16 for individuals between the age of 15 to 35.

Ontario Science Centre: We all loved spending a day in grade school visiting exhibits, so get a little nostalgic and go. Admission price is $16.00 for students (regular at $22) with valid ID.