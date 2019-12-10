BREAKING: RSU’s vice-president equity resigns ahead of board of directors meeting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Madi Wong

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the subsequent resignation of vice-president marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner.

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) vice-president equity, Naja Pereira, has resigned from her position as of Tuesday.

“Being given the opportunity to serve students at Ryerson is something that I will always appreciate and cherish,” Pereira stated in a resignation letter that was sent to The Eyeopener.

“However, at this point in time, the current environment that has been generated at the RSU is an unhealthy and damaging one.”

Pereira also stated that after seeking guidance from medical professionals and taking the time to reflect, she decided it was best for her to resign.

“I hope the RSU will move forward by prioritizing, protecting, listening and collaborating with the most marginalized students on our campus,” stated Pereira.

Vice-president education Kwaku Agyemang and vice-president operations Augustine Onuh are still up for impeachment ahead of Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting.

Subsequently, vice-president marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner resigned on Tuesday according to a statement that was read out loud at the Dec. 10 board meeting by Joshua Wiggins, vice-president student life & events.

In the statement later sent to The Eyeopener by Anderson-Gardner, the now-former vice-president cited concerns around anti-Indigenous culture in the RSU, such as the recent issues relating to a non-Indigenous performer singing “Colours of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas at an RSU event organized by the president, as well as a statement on behalf of the RSU that the executive team did not agree upon.

“The toxic work environment that has been evolving since my term has only continued to contribute to the deterioration of my life,” the statement from Anderson-Gardner read.

