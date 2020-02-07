Here are the RSU candidates for 2020-21 election

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Alexandra Holyk

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) announced its election candidates for the upcoming school year despite not being recognized as a student government by the university.

“The university has actively attempted to not recognize us and undermined our election,” said the RSU’s interim vice-president operations James Fotak at the union’s Semi-Annual General Meeting (SAGM) on Feb. 3.

After Ryerson terminated its 1986 Operating Agreement with the students’ union, vice-provost, students Jen McMillen released several statements detailing the next steps for a re-structured student government.

Students will be voting for the structure of their student government established in partnership with Ryerson in March, according to McMillen.

After the vice-president marketing position was removed at Monday’s SAGM, there will only be five executive positions students can vote for.

The RSU elections are expected to take place on Feb. 12-14 in the Student Campus Centre and not online, according to Fotak. To vote using the paper ballots, students are asked to bring their OneCard and proof of full-time enrollment.

There are 38 election candidates from two slates—Inspire and Rise—as well as one independent candidate.

One of the presidential candidates, Ali Yousaf, is running as a returning RSU executive member after being elected as vice-president operations during the 2017-18 academic year.

The Eyeopener previously reported that Yousaf was involved in the RSU’s 6 Fest in 2016, where a portion of $79,996.81 intended for student refunds was transferred into his personal bank account.

He was also involved in the RSU’s 2017 colonialism campaign—a statement that was released on the RSU’s Facebook page criticizing Canada 150 celebrations, due to the country’s roots in colonialism.

“I think it’s important that folks do their research about candidates,” Fotak said in an interview with The Eye.

Here is the list of candidates:

EXECUTIVE TEAM

President

Charmaine Reid — Inspire

Ali Yousaf — Rise

Vice-president student life and events

Usama Sheikh — Rise

Tafyra Pyser — Inspire

Vice-president education

Ezra Li — Inspire

Siddhanth Satish — Rise

Vice-president equity

Vaishali Vinayak — Rise

Robert Molloy — Inspire

Vice-president operations

Zaima Aurony — Inspire

Liora Dubinsky — Rise

BOARD OF DIRECTORS — FACULTY REPRESENTATIVES CANDIDATES

Arts (3)

Alexandra Nash — Inspire

Gabriele Douglas — Inspire

Iqra Iqbal — Rise

Anika Zaman — Rise

Kartiki Sharma — Rise

Engineering and Architecture (3)

Maryam Marei — Inspire

Carley Haakenson-Tetzlaff — Inspire

Umar Abdullah — Rise

Salar Syed — Rise

Zain Choudhry — Rise

Communication and Design (3)

Ashan Mahendran — Inspire

Aidan Falkenberg — Rise

Nu Hai Anh (Cassie) Ton — Inspire

Ted Rogers School of Management (5)

Tyler Lontok — Inspire

Syeda Azad — Inspire

Hilla Yaniv — Rise

Preet Patel — Rise

Akif Anwar — Rise

Homra Ghaznavi — Rise

Abaan Ahmed — Rise

Science (2)

Kajetha Jeyapalan — Rise

Elwad Gedleh – Rise

Community Services (3)

Steph Rychlo — Inspire

Dusty Luck — Independent Candidate

Sabrina Ahmed — Rise

Danish Khalid — Rise

Jasmeen Thandi — Rise

International student representative

Amruta Nikte — Inspire

Amr Shaikh — Rise