Reopening of Gould Street “remains in flux,” new construction on Victoria Street

By Alexandra Holyk

Ryerson is unsure of when campus construction will be complete after announcing updates to Gould and Victoria streets in an email on Feb. 11.

In the university’s statement, the next phase of the Campus Core Revitalization project affects the area in front of the Victoria Building. The university said it hopes to widen the sidewalk, improve sidewalk safety and accessibility, and install new lighting fixtures.

The parking garage on Victoria Street will remain open during this time—however, once “more comprehensive work” begins in April, it will not be accessible.

The Campus Core Revitalization project has been ongoing since March 27, 2019. The adjusted completion date was at the end of the fall 2019 semester.

In January, The Eyeopener reported that Ryerson planned to remove “portions” of fencing. Since the city of Toronto and Enwave are completing emergency utility repairs—using the metal pipes on Gould Street—”fencing will be in full flux” according to the university.

The statement also said “the schedule for the reopening of Gould Street remains in flux” because of the “uncertainty regarding the emergency repairs.”

“We understand that the ongoing nature of these improvements creates disruption and impacts how you move through campus,” the statement read.

On the bright side, students can now temporarily walk down Gould Street, since the intersection between Gould and Victoria streets is partially opened. But don’t get your hopes up— Ryerson also said that “in the future this may need to change.”

