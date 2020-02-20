Report of bed bug sighting in Rye library, pest control inspects, no more were found

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Sarah Tomlinson

A study area on the 10th floor of Ryerson’s library was closed following a report of a possible bed bug sighting.

Last week, a bed bug was discovered during a routine inspection and the chair was disposed of immediately, said Ryerson’s Facilities Management and Development (FMD) in an email sent to The Eyeopener.

FMD stated that the area was closed-off and steamed. In addition, Orkin, Ryerson’s pest control provider, proceeded to inspect the area after it was thoroughly steamed and no bed bugs were found.

An undated picture of a bed bug found on a chair on the 10th floor of Ryerson’s library was sent to FMD’s help desk on Wednesday.

Under the Ryerson subreddit, a user posted a photo on Tuesday of what appeared to be a bed bug with the caption, “Looks like the bed bug problem on Ryerson library’s 10th floor is still unresolved.”

Because the picture was sent without any date or time by a member of the Ryerson community, FMD said they cannot determine whether the picture was taken last week or if it’s a new case of bed bugs in the library.

“The area has been cordoned off again as an extra precaution and a canine team will be re-inspecting the area this evening to ensure it remains clear,” said FMD on Wednesday.

This is not the first case of bed bugs at Ryerson. Back in November 2019, there was another report of bed bugs on the 10th floor of the Ryerson Library. Bed bugs were also previously found by The Eye in March 2018 inside a classroom in the Victoria Building.

FMD added that they proactively conduct monthly inspections in the library to detect any signs of bed bug activity.

However, FMD also stated that students can consult Orkin’s resources on bed bugs, which provide information on how to identify and pest control bed bugs.

They also recommended a document prepared by FMD’s environmental health and safety team on other insects commonly mistaken for bed bugs, like booklice, fleas, beetles and ticks.

Students are encouraged to contact FMD for any facilities issues or maintenance needs on campus.

“If you see an insect that you suspect to be a bed bug, please send us a photograph so we can identify the pest and address it,” said FMD.