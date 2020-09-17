BREAKING: Ryerson announces mostly online winter semester

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Libaan Osman

All courses at Ryerson for the 2020-21 academic year will be largely facilitated online, according to a statement from university president Mohamed Lachemi on Thursday evening.

“While an eventual return to campus is something the university continues to actively plan for, our upcoming winter 2021 semester will largely remain unchanged,” wrote Lachemi. “The majority of course offerings will be offered virtually, with in-person, on-campus activities as permitted by government guidelines.”

The decision came after the provincial government announced new gathering limits in the city of Toronto with a reduction to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

In the announcement, Lachemi said certain programs will allow for in-person activities in small groups and they will be expected to follow safety guidelines.

The university will also pay particular attention to provide safe access to labs and physical resources for students who need them to fulfill their graduation requirements, said Lachemi.

Back in May, Lachemi announced the fall 2020 semester would be offered online with the potential of a mix of online and in-person courses.

In-person classes at Ryerson have been suspended since March 13. Classes have been conducted online with the university advising students to avoid coming to campus in the fall 2020 semester unless they need to for necessary activities.

The Sheldon and Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre, study spaces in the library and the Mattamy Athletic Centre will remain open, operating at a limited capacity with safety guidelines in place.

Since the start of the fall semester, both Wilfrid Laurier University and McMaster University announced they will be delivering their winter 2021 semesters primarily online.