The Eye wins 7 national student journalism awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Editorial Staff

On Feb. 21, the John H. McDonald (JHM) Awards for excellence in student journalism were announced at the 83rd NASH student journalism conference held virtually in Toronto—and The Eye cleaned up.

The JHMs are held annually to recognize the best in student journalism across the country. This year, we were lucky enough to take home seven awards out of 13 nominations in 10 different categories.

We’re very proud of our editors, contributors and other members of our Eye community who made this work and recognition possible.

A big thank you goes out to The Varsity at the University of Toronto for hosting the conference, and congratulations to The Link at Concordia University for being named Student Publication of the Year. We’re immensely proud to be part of such a talented and passionate student journalism community.

Check out the hardware we took home:

WINNERS

Arts & Culture Writing Award

Queerness, fashion & safety: When LGBTQ2IA+ aesthetics popularized but left its community members behind by Nabeeha Baig

Diversity Reporting Award

call-me-by-your-url.tumblr.com by Tyler Griffin

Feature Writing Award (Over $50K)

Sex work is real work for Ryerson students by Andrea Josic

Op-Ed Award

From exams to cross-examinations: What it’s like to be a survivor and a student by Jes Mason

Indigenous Reporting Award

The evolution of “reconciliation” by Madi Wong and Samreen Maqsood

Public Health Reporting Award

School, but you’re bleeding by Katie Swyers

Cover/Layout of the Year

Jan. 15, 2020 cover: “I Am Iranian-Canadian” by Pernia Jamshed

FINALISTS

Arts & Culture Writing

The Art of the Resale by Kayla Zhu and Andrea Josic

Diversity Reporting

Lost in (mis)communication by Emma Moore

Climate Reporting

Can universities become leaders in sustainability? by Dhriti Gupta and Giulia Fiaoni

We went to the climate strike—now what? by Aaliyah Dasoo

Best Online Media

The Eyeopener‘s fall 2020 online team: Madi Wong, Tyler Griffin, Zachary Roman and web developer Farhan Sami

Student Photojournalist of the Year

Elana Emer