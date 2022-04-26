BREAKING: Ryerson to be renamed Toronto Metropolitan University

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Thea Gribilas, Edward Djan and Heidi Lee

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Ryerson University will be renamed Toronto Metropolitan University after the Board of Governors (BoG) unanimously approved the recommendation from the advisory committee on university renaming, according to a statement posted to Ryerson Today.

President Mohamed Lachemi said in the statement that the new name is a reflection on the university’s location. “Located in the heart of our country’s biggest and most diverse city—we represent all that it is to be metropolitan.”

“We are a gathering place for people from all over the world, from all walks of life, with broad and diverse perspectives, lived experiences and aspirations.”

The statement said that Toronto Metropolitan University will also seek to expand its reputation and reach, citing initiatives like the Lincoln Alexander School of Law, the Cairo campus and the School of Medicine in Brampton as examples.

In the statement, Lachemi thanked the University Renaming Advisory Committee, community members and the Standing Strong Task Force, adding that, “without your work we would not be at this critically important moment.”

The new name comes after the BoG approved all 22 recommendations from the Standing Strong Task Force, including a recommendation to rename the university, last August.

“As we start the next chapter as Toronto Metropolitan University, I want to assure everyone that our new name is not about erasing our history,” said Lachemi. “As a university, our values have long defined who we are and they will always guide where we are going.”

As previously reported by The Eye, the university’s blue and gold colours will remain the same.

Ryerson has faced growing calls to change its name in the recent years due to the involvement of Egerton Ryerson, the school’s namesake, with the residential school system. Ryerson is considered one of the architects of the residential school system in Canada.

The university first announced it would change its name on Aug. 26, while beginning to implement the recommendations from the Task Force.

The university conducted three weeks of community consultations from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7.

The transition to the Toronto Metropolitan University name will begin in the fall semester.

“I cannot think of a better name for our university,” said Lachemi. “I am so grateful to the University Renaming Advisory Committee for their dedication and determination in finding a name that will unify us for decades to come.”

Further information is available on the Next Chapter webpage.

More to come.