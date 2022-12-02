Ryerson University legally becomes TMU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Edward Djan, Prapti Bamaniya and Thea Gribilas

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is now the legal name of the school after the provincial government passed legislation on Thursday amending the Ryerson University Act.

Bill 26, which includes the amendment to rename the act to Toronto Metropolitan University Act passed the final stage for a bill—the third reading—on Dec 1.

The bill will also increase university senators from 51 to 62 to reflect the faculty of science, the Lincoln Alexander School of Law and the soon-to-be-established school of medicine.

The passage of the bill means the Toronto Metropolitan University name will be on degrees, academic records and legal agreements, rather than Ryerson University.

Despite the wait to have the school’s new name on degrees, TMU has been changing signage on campus and running advertisements to reflect its new name.

The name change was one of the 22 recommendations from the school’s Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force, as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

The bill is currently awaiting Royal Assent from the Lieutenant Governor, which the school said will be in the next coming days.