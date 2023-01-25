Everything you need to know about some of TMU’s upcoming events

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Negin Khodayari

Now that the winter 2023 semester is in full swing, this is the perfect time for you to join university events and find your community on campus!

To help you get started, The Eyeopener has compiled a list of upcoming events where you can have fun and meet new people. Check out these events happening between now and the end of February for you to enjoy!

The Human Resources Student Association Career Fair

No matter your major or background, you can explore different career opportunities at the Human Resources Student Association career fair! Expand your knowledge and seek out opportunities that help you reach your professional goals.

The fair will be happening virtually on Jan. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is open to all Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students.

For more information and to register, visit @tmuhrsa on Instagram.

TMU Sikh Student Association Game Night

Join the TMU Sikh Student Association (SSA) for a night of games, laughter and fun! This is a great event to meet the SSA team and make friends with other Sikh students at TMU.

The game night will be on Jan. 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Snakes & Lattes on Bloor Street West.

For more information and to register, visit @tmu_ssa on Instagram.

TMU-KPOP Club Winter Orientation

TMU-KPOP is a community of students who share a love of Korean music and culture. On Jan. 30, they’re holding an evening of fun activities, games, prizes and of course, random play dance!

Join the orientation from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Tecumseh Auditorium in the Student Campus Centre.

For more details and to RSVP, visit @tmu_kpop on Instagram.

Sharing Circle #1: Coffee With a Shot of Culture

Join students and cultural ambassadors in an opportunity to share experiences and learn and reflect on intercultural topics.

At this fun and informal session, you’ll engage in meaningful discussions and learn how to effectively communicate with people from other cultures. You’ll also gain helpful tips on social communication and contact strategies—while participating in fun activities and indulging in free food!

If you’re interested, join this session on Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cafe 808 on Gerrard Street East.

For more information and to RSVP, contact International Student Support (ISS).

Therapy Dog Mondays

TMU’s Therapy Dog Program aims to improve mental well-being for students. According to the American Heart Association, studies show that dogs reduce stress, anxiety and depression, ease loneliness, encourage exercise and improve overall health.

Relieve some stress and play with puppies every Monday, starting Feb. 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Podium Building room 60.

Coffee, Cookies and Crafts for 2SLGBTQIA+ Students

This is the Tri-Mentoring Program’s first 2SLGBTQIA+ Group Mentoring event of the winter semester and it’s full of fun crafts and snacks!

There will be paint, button-making supplies and more available for you to use. You’re encouraged to bring your own art projects to work on as you enjoy lots of coffee, hot chocolate and cookies!

Sound like fun? Then join in on Feb. 2, from 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Pitman Hall room 200.

For more details on this event, contact tmp2slgtbqplus@torontomu.ca

‘Yes, And?’ Improv Drop-In

On Feb. 8, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., join ‘Yes, And?’ an improv event at Kerr Hall East room 127 where you’ll play games without the pressure of an audience!

This casual weekly drop-in is open to all students at TMU from any faculty!

‘Yes, And?’ seeks to create a safe space for students to perform and expand their skills in comedy.

We Heal Together Table Talk: Black Community Healing

Join Consent Comes First, the Centre for Women and Trans People, Tri Mentoring and BIPOC Students Collective in a conversation about Black healing! This event will honour the release of the We Heal Together colouring book, and We Are Spectacular Nebulas in the Healing Journal while a group of Black student leaders lead a conversation about healing in the Black community.

The event is open to all Black TMU students and will run at Oakham Lounge on Gould St. from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15.

For more info, contact osvse@torontomu.ca