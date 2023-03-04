BREAKING: TMSU VP equity Areesha Qureshi resigns

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Jake MacAndrew, Gabriela Silva Ponte and Abeer Khan

Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) vice-president equity Areesha Qureshi resigned this afternoon, said TMSU executive director Reanna Maharaj in an email sent to The Eyeopener.

Qureshi resigned effective immediately at 3:31 p.m. today.

“I hope that my resignation sheds some light on constant mis-management and political in-fighting at the TMSU,” said Qureshi, in an emailed statement to The Eye.

She said when she ran for office, she had a few goals she wanted to work toward. “I wanted to serve the memberships and [cater] to the needs of the vulnerable population on campus, but I’ve failed to do so. My failure was not due [to] a lack of trying, but constant infighting and poor management,” said Qureshi in her statement.

She alleged that during her term, neither she nor the Equity Service Centre staff received support from the rest of the team. “It has been a constant struggle to get any initiatives off the ground,” said Qureshi.

She also alleged that the TMSU’s bylaws are constantly broken and that when questions about this are asked, they are not answered. However, Qureshi did not specify which bylaws were broken in her statement.

“The office environment has been extremely toxic since summer. I’ve personally seen and witnessed the mental health of many people deteriorate,” she said.

The Eye reached out to TMSU president Marina Gerges for comment regarding Qureshi’s allegations but were told a response would not be given until Monday.

“While it deeply saddens me to resign my post before the end of my term, I fully believe that this is the correct course of action,” her statement reads.

Qureshi’s resignation comes after the TMSU approved a motion to remove five of its Board of Directors (BoD) members for ‘abandonment’ of office, which passed with two-thirds majority of the vote on March 1.

Board of Governors representative Joel Kuriakose, Faculty of Arts director Kiera Gray, Faculty of Community Services director Zroha Khalid and Ted Rogers School of Management directors Aman Mathur and April West have been removed from the Board.

Removed BoD members will be ineligible to run for the BoD again. According to Section 4.4 of the TMSU bylaws, any individual that has “abandoned, been impeached or dismissed as a Director” is “ineligible for the Board of Directors.”

“It has become evident that board members were targeted and removed from their position so they won’t be able to contest in the upcoming elections,” said Qureshi, in her statement to The Eye.

She is the fourth TMSU member to resign this year. Former student groups director Ayra Rajpaul resigned before the abandonment motion was put forward. Prior to the fall 2022 semester, vice-president education Umar Abdullah resigned in July and vice-president operations Salar Syed resigned in August, as previously reported by The Eye.

Abdallah resigned after accepting an opportunity in his field. Salar resigned stating that he is leaving his position because “the last few months have been extremely challenging,” adding that the TMSU has “not been able to achieve anything impactful.”

TMSU president Marina Gerges told The Eyeopener in an email that the Board would be considering appointing a faculty director as interim vice-president equity in Qureshi’s place.

“Filling the position at this point in time does not leave much room for someone to learn about the TMSU and develop their own initiatives with less than two months remaining,” Gerges said in her email.

The TMSU will be holding elections later this year, with voting taking place between March 21 to 24.

“The TMSU is thankful for the time and work that Areesha has put into the organization and wishes her all the best on her future endeavors,” said Maharaj, in her email to The Eye.

This story will be updated with additional comment from the TMSU.

With files from Prapti Bamaniya, Edward Djan and Thea Gribilas