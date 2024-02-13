‘Bold, beautiful and brilliant’: TMU athletics celebrate Black History Month

By Ilyas Hussein

Within the confines of the Mattamy Athletic Centre, across from the glass windows of its court, is a sign hanging on the wall that reads: What does Black History Month mean to you?

Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) Athletics and Recreation department is celebrating Black History Month this February through a variety of events including special games, a speaking engagement, a dance party and a pop-up photoshoot.

These celebrations come after the TMU Bold women’s basketball team released a call to action in March 2023 in response to the absence of Black History Month initiatives from the university’s athletic department, as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

“After what happened last year, the girls spoke loudly with their actions and rightly so. I think our department heard it,” said TMU men’s basketball head coach Dave DeAveiro. “I think it was a little bit embarrassing for our department, but every opportunity is a learning opportunity.”

Following the women’s basketball statement that was released last year, the TMU athletics department agreed to establish a Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) Working Committee to oversee the recognition and celebration of annual diversity events through TMU Bold media channels and at game days.

The BIPOC Working Committee is comprised of student-athlete representatives, campus staff and athletics staff.

“I was excited to see the statement to push for the school to do better, especially after the whole purpose of the name change,” said Eve Uwayesu, a former TMU women’s basketball player and former member of the BIPOC Working Committee. “We were able to meet once a month before I officially left…to go over what the [equity, diversity and inclusion] calendar would look like.”

From the outside looking in, Uwayesu said she has noticed more visible Black History Month-related initiatives.

Current members of the women’s basketball team also recognize the increase in Black History Month initiatives this year compared to last.

“I don’t know if there will ever be enough steps in retribution to some of the harm done to the Black community,” said TMU women’s basketball team lead assistant coach Shae Dheensaw. “But we can always grow and I think the department showed that they’re willing to grow again with our athletes.”

During the games this month, each varsity court team has been wearing a Black History Month-branded T-shirt designed by Mark Stoddart—a Toronto-based artist, designer and activist.

The T-shirt has the words “Bold,” Beautiful” and “Brilliant” written on its front, stylized in capital letters. On the shirt, within the word “Bold,” is the Adinkra symbol Nya Gyidie, a symbol of faith used by the Akan people who live in the southern regions of Ghana and Ivory Coast. Encapsulating the words on the front is the seed of a Wawa tree. In Akan culture, this seed is “a symbol of someone who is strong and tough and inspires the individual to persevere through hardship,” according to the TMU Bold website.

The shirt also includes other empowering words on its back, such as “Bravery,” “Optimistic,” “Destiny” and much more.

“The three things that I love, which are my three ‘A’s’, are athletics, activism and art,” said Stoddart in a video posted to Instagram by the TMU Bold on Jan. 31. “I hope that when you wear this shirt, you start living this shirt.”

In an interview with The Eye, Stoddart mentioned that the shirt is a representation of creating conversation.

“I think sports is a great form of freedom of expression,” said Stoddart. “I love that I was able to tap into a creative component of them wearing something that empowers them.”

TMU’s athletic department contacted Stoddart regarding the Black History Month initiative T-shirt in late October into early November 2023, which is something he appreciates.

“Normally, when Black History Month comes around…it’s always that last-minute call,” said Stoddart. “But this experience was totally different…it was well-planned out.”

Stoddart comes from a Liberian heritage through his great-grandfather and his closest friends are Ghanaian. This further inspired him to include the symbols on the Black History Month-designed shirt and throughout his other designs.

“History should be taught for all people to learn. It shouldn’t be regulated just for the month of February,” said Stoddart. “I’m hoping this campaign is a starting point to build that up for years to come…I would love to see these athletes wear it throughout the year.”

The festivities for the month kicked off on Feb. 2 as the women’s and men’s basketball teams both took on the Nipissing Lakers.

Playing in the first game of the night and donning the Black History Month-designed shirts, the women’s team knelt during the Canadian national anthem.

“They felt it was right for them and I’m glad they felt comfortable to make a decision as a team and to feel comfortable to tell us,” said Dheensaw. “It was 100 per cent a decision on their own.”

Last year, as previously reported by The Eye, the team also knelt for the national anthem before their Senior Night game on Feb. 18, 2023—a night they believed their message would reach the most people.

“It is just showing that we’ve made progress, but it’s not over,” said TMU women’s basketball player Jayme Foreman following their win over Nipissing. “Sometimes people forget, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Black History Month. We’re wearing shirts, this is great,’ but it goes a lot deeper than that.”

Before the game, there was a ceremonial tip-off to begin the festivities. First-year TMU forward Hailey Franco-DeRyck participated in the ceremony alongside Nakissa Koomalsingh, the founder of HoopQueens–Canada’s first paid women’s basketball league.

In front of the media table, DJ TrayBaby, a Black DJ, played songs from her turntable instead of the typical music operator at the scores table across the court. The national anthem was sung by Christina Smith, a Black singer and TMU alumna. The in-game hosts were Saharrah Green and Reennah Mercury, two Black TMU students who work in the marketing department. Each wore the Black History Month-designed T-shirt throughout the night.

All courtside seats were reserved for TMU’s Nigerian Students’ Association and Caribbean Students’ Association.

“There’s a lot more programs they’ve set up and little pop-ins,” said Foreman on the university’s approach to Black History Month this year. “Maybe it doesn’t seem like it’s making the biggest impact; it’s obviously not changing the laws, but it’s the little things that are meaningful, touching people and helping people.”

The festivities continued on Feb. 2 for the men’s game following the women’s team’s victory over the Lakers.

Each men’s basketball player wore the Black History Month T-shirts in warmups and while on the bench during the game. Stoddart was also honoured in a ceremonial tip-off before the game began.

“The majority of our team is of a Black background, so just to have the university recognize that, it means a lot,” said TMU men’s basketball player Aaron Rhooms following their win over the Lakers. “This T-shirt initiative is a big step because there wasn’t much attention to it last year.”

“I’m glad women’s basketball said a word [last year] and I’m hoping this continues.”

Foreman and Rhooms believe February isn’t the only month where Black history should be recognized. However, they acknowledge it as a time to emphasize Black culture.

“Black History Month is every month. It should be celebrated all the time because it’s an integral part of our society, especially living in Toronto, which is a melting pot,” said Rhooms.

DeAveiro echoed both Foreman’s and Rhooms’ beliefs.

“It’s something that should be celebrated every month and every day, not one month a year. When I look at it from that perspective, wearing a t-shirt is the least I can do,” he added.

“Our department learned how important [Black History Month] is, especially with the dynamics of our team and the people on our teams. They’re doing a much better job helping us celebrate Black history, but again, I don’t think it needs to be just one month.”

Both teams have continued to wear the Black History Month-designed T-shirts since Feb. 2 and plan to wear them for the rest of the month.

The women’s basketball team has also knelt for the national anthem for every game during February thus far and plans on continuing to do so, according to third-year forward Haley Fedick.

Following the Feb. 2 celebrations, the initiatives continued with a Black History Month game for the men’s hockey team on Feb. 3.

The TMU men’s hockey team currently has three Black players on their squad—Kyle Bollers, Aaron Hyman and Elijah Roberts—which is the most of any team in the Ontario University Athletics conference.

“It’s pretty cool to see how the game has changed in diversity and inclusion,” Roberts said after their win against the Guelph Gryphons. “I have a daughter now, so I’m hoping as she grows up we start to see more women in hockey and Black players in hockey…we’re taking steps in the right direction.”

Smith sang the national anthem once again while wearing the Black History Month-designed T-shirt. A steel pan drum performer from the group Afropan Steelband played during the game as well.

Roberts appreciates the athletic department’s different approach to Black History Month-related events this year.

“I loved it when women’s basketball called them out to keep our school accountable. We can’t just celebrate some things and leave other things out,” said Roberts. “I think the school is trying to make a little bit more of a difference and be more inclusive this year.”

The TMU athletic department also hosted “The Bold, Beautiful & Brilliant Speaking Engagement” on Feb. 6 where Stoddart was the event’s keynote speaker. In the presentation, he spoke about his story, his culture and his passion for art. He was introduced by Tanya De Mello, the vice-president of equity and community inclusion at TMU.

Many members of the respective varsity teams alongside athletics staff attended the event.

“[It was] really amazing,” said TMU women’s volleyball head coach Dustin Reid, who was at the presentation. “It came across first-class. I’ve heard him speak before…and he has such an amazing journey and story. He’s very eloquent with how he mixes his art, his heritage and sports.”

Stoddart then had a private session with the men’s basketball team following his presentation.

“It’s nice to get these testimonials of people who are there to experience my history,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have to look at the man in the mirror, then look at ourselves and be accountable for what we’re doing on this earth in a way that we can make change.”

Stoddart hopes his presentation and the other initiatives can spark discussion that will result in further impact within society.

“We live to make history. Every day above ground, you’re here to do something and not to waste it. We all live on borrowed time,” added Stoddart. “So it’s all about being intentional with what you do and how you want to change the world that we live in.”

The first home games in February for the men’s volleyball team, the women’s volleyball team and the women’s hockey team had no Black History Month-related celebrations outside of the shirt.

The three teams spent the first week of the month on the road, with the volleyball teams in Waterloo, Ont. taking on the Waterloo Warriors and the women’s hockey team in Oshawa, Ont. facing off against the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks.

“We recognize that to have those types of events, it comes with resources and it comes with opportunity,” said Reid. “Our basketball teams have been really front and forward with representing the opportunities that come with Black History Month and if that’s a position we’re in…we’d be excited, but…I understand the realities of how our department functions.”

The volleyball teams, however, did wear the Black History Month-designed shirts throughout their games at home.

Reid said the reasoning as to why his team didn’t receive the opportunity to host a Black History Month game “wasn’t something that came up in conversation.”

“Maybe it shows my privilege that I haven’t really thought about reasons why we didn’t get something,” he added. “I’m happy with what we have had.”

Nuala Byles, the athletic department’s marketing director, provided a written statement to The Eye via email regarding the Black History Month games.

“Our ambition was to enable all teams and department staff to celebrate all month long and beyond,” said Byles. “We chose to kick off the Black History Month celebrations at the weekend games on Feb. 2 and 3 with additional activations and ceremonial tip-offs.”

Byles did not touch on why certain teams got the Black History Month games as opposed to others.

The festivities for Black History Month are slated to continue throughout February.

On Feb. 16, there will be an open dance party “celebrating influential Black artists” at the Recreation and Athletic Centre Studio 1 from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Two days later, on Feb. 18, a pop-up photoshoot will be hosted by Stoddart at The Innovation Studio at 110 Bond St. The photoshoot will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“[Black History Month means] celebrating a really diverse team and a really diverse staff,” said Dheensaw. “It means different things for different people. Some of it is learning the hard education of what it means to be Black in Canada and also celebrating what it means to be Black in Canada.”

Although student-athletes appreciate the expanded initiatives throughout February, they believe there’s always room for improvement in celebrating Black culture.

“I think there’s always going to be more engagement and more initiatives that a university can do to be bold and to be loud,” said Uwayesu. “As a Black woman, as a human living and seeing it, there’s always more to be done.”