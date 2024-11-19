TMU sends students, alumni and sponsors ‘holiday gift guide’

By Dylan Marks
Disclaimer: This story is about as real as my girlfriend, so not very. Auto-correct me if I’m wrong, but you will enjoy this piece and hopefully end up with a whole new outlook on life. Give it a read and cc what you think!
From: prez.chemi@torontomu.ca
Subject: You better watch out, you better go buy
Happy Holidays to the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) community,
As the semester comes to an end, another faithful year ties itself up like a holiday bow on Christmas morning. The TMU executive team would like to specify exactly what we all expect underneath our trees from you all as a thanks for choosing to spend the core years of your twenties with us.
In past years, some of the gifts we received have been astounding: raindrops on roses, whiskers on kittens, bright copper kettles and warm piss on the sidewalk. We hope the community—including all students, staff, sponsors and even our trusted alumni—can give us the best gift of all, kindness (and more money).
Please see the list below and feel free to send all gifts directly to the office of the president.
This holiday season…
President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi wants…
- A glasses cleaning set
- Ties that don’t hurt people’s eyes to look at
- 444,475 more dollars
- The city to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as “Lachemi Plaza”
- His term extended indefinitely
- A Malibu Barbie doll
Chancellor Donette Chin-Loy Chang wants…
- Some of those windshield air fresheners to cover up the Kerr Hall garbage smell
- Mandatory seven-day meal plans for all students including those who commute
- Easy Bake Ovens for the residence kitchens
- The new “Bestie Bundle” from McDonalds
- That cute dog she saw in the quad the other day, he answered to the name “Oscar”
Vice-President, Equity and Community Inclusion Tanya De Mello wants…
- Everyone to forget about the new medical school’s diversity “quota”
- Large working Etch-A-Sketches to replace all campus chalkboards
- Nutcrackers standing post at every campus entrance
- A DJUNGELSKOG from IKEA
Provost and Vice-President, Academic Roberta Iannacito-Provenzano wants…
- All students living on campus to go home for the break within 24 hours of their final exams
- No more complaints about the Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union
- Sushi from the International Living/Learning Centre
- The Ultimate Collector Series LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon
- Tickets to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Red One
Vice-President, Research and Innovation Steven Liss wants…
- Everyone to stop changing the ‘L’ in his last name to a ‘P’
- Spaghetti from Jollibee
- Better Wi-Fi around campus
- The campus therapy dogs to actually help with his issues and not just lick his hand
- People to understand that Arthur Christmas is the best holiday film
Lastly, Chief Financial Officer Joanne McKee, wants…
- 12 potheads smoking
- 11 private donors
- 10 Frankie’s flocking
- Nine Balzac’s coffees
- Eight Offsets singing
- Seven skateboards grinding
- Six students sneezing
- Five undercooked wings (from Pitman)
- Four useless courses
- Three train delays
- Two Kerr Hall rats
- And no bed bugs in the Ted Rogers School of Management!
Happy Holidays TMU, and don’t forget, we care about TMyou!
On behalf of the executive team,
Mohamed “The Ram” Lachemi
Sent from my iPhone
