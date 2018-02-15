60-year-old remains in hospital after being stabbed with ice pick at College Station

By Alanna Rizza

A 60-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in the face with an ice pick on Monday at College Station.

Around 12:40 p.m. the man was sitting on a subway train when he was approached by another man who stabbed him. Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the attack was “random” and that it’s believed that the two men did not know each other.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but he was chased by TTC special constables who restrained him until police arrived.

Thomas Sommerville, 27, of Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.