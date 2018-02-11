RSU election profiles 2018

If you haven’t noticed the posters covering the halls of every building on campus or the Facebook fights in the ‘Ryerson Accepted’ groups, then The Eyeopener is here to inform you that the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections are in full swing.

There’s some familiar faces running this year, and there are three slates: Elevate, Unify and the Rhino Party.

Voting for the RSU elections begins Feb. 13 and goes until Feb. 15. The Eye asked the candidates running for executive positions about their plans, policies and politics.

Click below to see the candidate profiles for each position:

