Familiar faces in the upcoming RSU elections

Campus walls lined with the faces of your peers and multi-coloured t-shirts quoting slate names only mean one thing—the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections are upon us.

For those of you who aren’t perpetually enthralled in the logistics of RSU elections like us at The Eyeopener, you may not have noticed there are some familiar faces running for executive positions—including current RSU president Susanne Nyaga, current vice-resident equity Camryn Harlick and previous vice-president operations of the Ryerson Engineering Student Society (RESS) Ram Ganesh.

The three slates you should know about this year are Unify, led by Ganesh, Elevate, led by Nyaga and the Rhino Party, led by Matthew Smith. What do we know?

This year, the RSU saw its first split slate since the 2007-2008 term, resulting in a whole lot of disagreements among executives with differing opinions. Most notably, Harlick ran the Colonialism 150 campaign that resulted in a list of demands from Indigenous people on campus. This campaign, however, was not supported by some RSU members, some of whom will be running on an opposing slate, including board member Salman Faruqi who is running for vice-president education with Unify.