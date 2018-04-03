Awards to keep an eye out for in 2018-2019

By Lidia Abraha

You ready to get the best bang for your buck next year? Then think about applying for some awards and scholarships that Ryerson offers. Some scholarships specifically serve marginalized, international and graduate students. Here are some awards that were available last year that students should keep in mind for next year.

Métis Nation of Ontario Bursary

Any student who self-identifies as Métis and demonstrates financial need can apply for this bursary, which covers unmet educational costs. Once a student is given the award, they will receive the money on an annual basis until they have completed their studies at Ryerson.

Harriet Stairs Award

The Harriet Stairs Award is specifically for students with disabilities who are currently enrolled in criminology or social work undergraduate degree programs. This $1,188 award is given to one student entering their second, third, or fourth year who is officially registered with Academic Accommodation Support and is in clear academic standing. The deadline for this award was on Sept. 29, 2017, so if you missed out on applying this year keep an eye on the deadline for the 2018-2019 school year.

Ann and Bill Mackay Scholarship

For Indigenous students, the Ann and Bill Mackay Entrance Scholarship offers up to $1,750 to one recipient every fall semester. This is for students of Aboriginal ancestry (First Nations, Inuit, Métis, non-Status, Status, Indigenous) and have the highest incoming average from Grade 12 amongst all other incoming Aboriginal students. The deadline for this award was on November 13, 2017, so be on the lookout for the new deadline for 2018.

BMO Financial Group Diversity Scholarships

This award is given to 15 students who are from underrepresented groups including women, visible minorities, Indigenous students, international students and students with disabilities. Anyone who is a full-time student in first, second or third year in clear academic standing who has financial need can apply to this award. The deadline for first year students was Oct. 13, 2017 and for second and third year students was on March 1, 2018. This is an opportunity for underrepresented students to receive up to $2,500.

Frank H. Hori Award for Aboriginal Students

This award is for all Aboriginal students at Ryerson enrolled in any full-time undergraduate, graduate or post-graduate degree programs. If you self-identify as an Aboriginal person (including First Nations [Status or non-Status], Métis, or Inuit cultural and/or ancestral background) and are in good academic standing, you can apply for this $5,000 award.

This award is given to two students and requires a written statement on their connection to the Aboriginal community. The deadline for this year was Nov. 13, 2017. If you’re eligible and interested to apply for next term, go on the Ryerson Office of the Registrar website.