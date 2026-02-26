Bold book tickets to national championship after 97-38 semi-final win

By Jonathan Reynoso

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team return to the Critelli Cup final for the first time since the 2021-22 season after a decisive victory over the Windsor Lancers Wednesday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The 59-point victory was the largest margin of victory in the postseason for the Bold since their matchup with Laurentian University Voyageurs in round one of the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoffs Feb. 20, 2019.

The Bold showed out in front of a packed MAC arena.

“We’ve been talking all year about protecting home court, and we know that we got a great crowd here that gives us lots of energy,” said Bold head coach Carly Clarke.

Even in a dominant offensive showing, the defensive end is where Bold won the game. This was highlighted by TMU holding Windsor to just eight points in the second half.

“We know everything starts from defence,” said fourth-year guard Kait Nichols. “That’s our engine, it’s our defence.”

An emotional Clarke praised Nichols’ performance–who scored a career high 20 points–as she has dealt with and overcome various injuries that have set her back throughout her TMU career.

“She’s really had to battle to get here. I get a little emotional talking about her, honestly, because I am so proud of her,” said Clarke. “For her to have a game like she did today just exemplifies her as a player but even more so as a person to stay ready when she does get back out there, and from the start today she got us going, and it was special.”

Along with a strong performance from fourth-year guard Myriam Kone, who cashed in a game-high 24 points, the Bold will have another opportunity to hoist another banner in the MAC Home Court rafters

“This whole season, we felt so good, and we knew that was our end goal,” said Nichols. “For us to be there and have the opportunity to play in the OUA final and make nationals, it’s a lot, and we’re excited, we continue to get better and were not done yet.”

UP NEXT: The Bold will prepare to meet the Carleton University Ravens at the MAC on Feb. 28 for the Critelli Cup Finals.

