Bold shut down Badgers 6-2 in first game of Queen’s Cup semi-finals

By Francesco Cautillo

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team drew first blood with a 6-2 victory against the Brock University Badgers in Game One of the Queen’s Cup semi-finals at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on Wednesday night.

Following their 19-9 regular season, the Bold clinched the number one seed in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) West division, trailing just behind the University of Windsor Lancers.

Though the game was loud and scrappy, this rivalry kicked off before puck drop. Brock University Athletics offered free fan bus service and tickets for students keen on making the journey from St. Catherine’s, Ont. to Toronto, ready to invade enemy turf. With five minutes before game time, a horde of Badgers supporters faithful flung up the escalator and filled the stadium with red.

“We’ve been through these tough environments and were able to lean on our veterans. They understand what it takes this time of year to be successful,” said Bold head coach Johnny Duco.

Fifth-year forward Brock McLeod was eager to welcome their guests, as he blocked an opposing shot to give himself a breakaway. As he faced second-year goaltender Ben Bonisteel in alone, McLeod teed up a slapshot from the hashmarks and made no mistake burying it top corner.

With eyes set on a quick response, Brock aimed to wear down the opposition by setting the tone with bodychecks and deep passing. The Bold became aware of this, counterattacking with quick zone entries and screens in front of Bonisteel.

Two minutes remained in the first period, and Badgers second-year forward Alexis Cournoyer was left open in the slot. Despite his perfectly timed quick release shot, TMU fourth-year goaltender Kai Edmonds stood tall, keeping the lead for the Bold heading into the break.

The Bold were gifted a chance to go up two, after the Badgers picked up a slashing call at the beginning of the second. Brock had thought they had escaped their defensive zone, as the puck was at a standstill and held against the boards by players from both teams. But after a kick, the puck dug out from the ruckus, eventually finding the stick of fourth-year forward Will Portokalis, who followed in McLeod’s footsteps and buried his own slapshot to capitalize on the TMU powerplay.

Now down by two and with nearly half the game gone, Brock knew a response was not only needed but overdue. As they entered the Bold zone, first-year forward Keefe Gruener was able to circle the net and bobble the puck past Edmonds who was crowded in front of his goal.

Unphased by allowing one, TMU continued to batter their opponents with shots and possession in the offensive zone, working hard to keep the puck onside and taking hits when necessary. However, the Niagara side was aware of this, as they snowed and took minor shots at Edmonds, evoking a Bold response and in turn, a crowd eruption.

“I think it speaks to the veterans of the group and the experience they have. They don’t get too overwhelmed by the moment,” said Duco on his team’s resilience.

No matter what was sent their way, the Bold remained set on their goal of victory. With six minutes left in the second stanza, the Bold found themselves on a three-on-one, which allowed for first-year forward Gavin Grundner to find a low opening in Bonisteel’s guard and extend the home lead to 3-1.

Just when the MAC thought the fireworks were done for the second period, Bold captain and fourth-year forward Connor Bowie decided to join the goal tally with his own shot from the middle slot.

“I was just trying to stay ready, stay prepared, so whenever I come back I can contribute offensively, defensively, and just continue the role I have on this team,” said Bowie after scoring in his long anticipated return from injury.

A late high-sticking penalty gave the Badgers an opportunity to put one the other way and bring the game within two before the break but they were met by a successful Bold penalty kill, and the period ended with a 4-1 scoreline.

To make matters even worse for the Badgers, they gave up an early period penalty, resulting in Portokalis finding his second of the night after combining with Bowie. As Nothin’ but a Good Time echoed around the MAC arena, the sighs of the Badgers and their traveling faithful rang loud—Portokalis’ goal was salt in their wounds.

Although merely a consolation goal with 15 minutes remaining, Brock’s third-year defender Jonah Boria was able to make the extra effort and poke the puck five-hole past Edmonds, showing some sparks of life left in the Brock bench.

Two and a half minutes remained on the clock and TMU continued to pile on the pressure but the squad wasn’t satisfied just yet. They had already taken the Badgers’ energy, but McLeod looked to take their pride as well, and sniped home his second of the night.

“I came in here pretty eager to help the boys out in any way I can, but to do it in the scoreboard is definitely pretty special. Especially to open the playoffs,” said McLeod.

And with that, the final buzzer rang, signalling a 6-2 win for the Bold and a long trip back to St. Catherines, Ont. for Brock.

UP NEXT: The Bold will head to Canada Games Park on Feb. 28 for Game 2 of the Queen’s Cup semi-finals. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

Please leave this field empty WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS? Sign up for our newsletter We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.