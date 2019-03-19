Cannabis store applies to open next to campus

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Raneem Alozzi



A recreational cannabis brand submitted an application to open a store steps away from Ryerson University’s campus, The Eyeopener has learned.



Tokyo Smoke, a Canadian brand focused on the legal recreational use of weed, appears as an applicant for store authorization on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s (AGCO) website.



The AGCO’s website shows that Tokyo Smoke applied for a retail store authorization at 333 Yonge St.—where HMV’s record store was previously located, across from the Student Learning Centre.



The AGCO is a provincial agency responsible for regulating alcohol, gaming and horse racing sectors.



Last September, the province announced the agency would be regulating private recreational cannabis stores. They will be subject to the Cannabis License Act, 2018 and the AGCO’s registrar standards.

According to their public relations office, Ryerson has no comment on this at the moment.

More to come