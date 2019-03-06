Meet your RSU candidates for the 2019-20 elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Raneem Alozzi



Four executive and directorship slates for the 2019-20 Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections have been announced.



The four main slates Inspire, Candor, Refresh and Rhino Party have begun campaigning on March 6 and have until March 12. You can vote from March 12 to March 14.

Slates will also be running for the vice-president marketing position, which was ratified at the November Semi-Annual General Meeting. Below are the names and faces you’ll be seeing plastered on campus and all over your Facebook timelines.



EXECUTIVES:



President:



Adam Asmar – Inspire

Alex Dinh – Candor

Vanessa Henry – Refresh

Daniyal Patricio – Rhino Party



Vice-president education:



James Fotak – Inspire

Kwaku Agyemang – Refresh

Jonathan Bradley – Rhino Party



Vice-president equity:



Jarrett Stoll – Inspire

Naja Pereira – Refresh

Emily Gioskos – Rhino Party



Vice-president marketing:



Vihaan Pereira – Candor

Victoria Anderson-Gardner – Refresh

Abeer Tahir – Rhino Party



Vice-president operations:



Charmaine Reid – Inspire

Augustine Onuh – Refresh

Angelina George – Rhino Party



Vice-president student life and events:

Zaima Aurony – Inspire

Sebastian Saavedra Vidal – Candor

Joshua Wiggins – Refresh

Rafay Syed – Rhino Party

DIRECTORS:



Faculty of Arts (Four available positions):



Vinessa-Marie Hardy – Refresh

Maxwell Irwin – Refresh



Chris Randall – Refresh

Erica Leon – Inspire



Abir Dabbour – Inspire

Raquel Margulies – Inspire

Amruta Nikte – Inspire

Zalak Patel – Candor



Megha Saha – Candor



Maleha Yasmin – Candor

Ilham Sakina – Rhino Party



Faculty of Community Services (Five positions available):

Haymattie Beer – Refresh



Zaynab Dhalla – Refresh

Gyvenska Mathurin – Refresh



Umer Qureshi – Refresh

Natalie Morrison – Inspire

Naqiyah Motiwala – Inspire



Kealin Bobb – Inspire

Joel N Kuraikose – Candor

Tadiwa Nekati – Candor



Arun Sharma – Candor

Julia Spanguolo – Candor



Faculty of Communication and Design (Five positions available):

Jaden Burton – Refresh

Kristoff Edwards – Refresh

Hung Le – Refresh



Hollie Olenik – Refresh

Noah Levinson – Inspire



Rachel Struthers – Inspire

Kavin Nguyen – Candor



Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science (Five positions available):

Farooq Arshad – Rhino Party

Flemin Francis – Inspire

Taha Hashemi – Inspire



Omar Kreidie – Inspire

Maryam Marei – Inspire

Mohammed Aadil Mulla – Candor



Umer Jamil – Candor

Gunj Patel – Candor



Faculty of Science (Three positions available):

Melania Tryhub – Rhino Party﻿

Ayan Chhipa – Refresh

Jordan Lanctot – Refresh

Jesse Mahabir – Candor



Parth Patel – Candor



Stephanie Tryhub – Candor

Mathew Mozaffari – Inspire

Will Murray – Inspire





Ted Rogers School of Management (Seven positions available):

Brian Baum – Independent

Jaspreet Bhangal – Rhino Party



Sarah Jeevanayagam – Rhino Party

Carolina Medina – Inspire

James Hassos – Inspire



Temi Ogboja – Inspire

Anasofia Heilbron – Refresh

Brandon Hughes – Refresh



Milad Moghaddas – Refresh



Matthew Fernandes – Refresh



Tania Rasie – Refresh



Nicole Petroff – Refresh

Arif Rahman – Candor



Siddhanth Satish – Candor



Aditi Jani – Candor



GRADUATE REPRESENTATIVE COMMITTEE



Chairperson (one position available):

Angelique Bernabe – Refresh (acclaimed)



Deputy chairperson education (one position available)

Amber Grant – Refresh (acclaimed)



Deputy chairperson finance (one position available)

Charlotte Ferworn – Refresh (acclaimed)



Graduate representative, deputy chairperson student life and events (one position available):

Ashwingraj Gnanavel – Candor

Alicia Kassee – Refresh



International student representative (one position available):

Melissa Salamo – Inspire (acclaimed)