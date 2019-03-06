Meet your RSU candidates for the 2019-20 elections

By Raneem Alozzi
Four executive and directorship slates for the 2019-20 Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections have been announced.
The four main slates Inspire, Candor, Refresh and Rhino Party have begun campaigning on March 6 and have until March 12. You can vote from March 12 to March 14.
Slates will also be running for the vice-president marketing position, which was ratified at the November Semi-Annual General Meeting. Below are the names and faces you’ll be seeing plastered on campus and all over your Facebook timelines.
EXECUTIVES:
President:
Adam Asmar – Inspire
Alex Dinh – Candor
Vanessa Henry – Refresh
Daniyal Patricio – Rhino Party
Vice-president education:
James Fotak – Inspire
Kwaku Agyemang – Refresh
Jonathan Bradley – Rhino Party
Vice-president equity:
Jarrett Stoll – Inspire
Naja Pereira – Refresh
Emily Gioskos – Rhino Party
Vice-president marketing:
Vihaan Pereira – Candor
Victoria Anderson-Gardner – Refresh
Abeer Tahir – Rhino Party
Vice-president operations:
Charmaine Reid – Inspire
Augustine Onuh – Refresh
Angelina George – Rhino Party
Vice-president student life and events:
Zaima Aurony – Inspire
Sebastian Saavedra Vidal – Candor
Joshua Wiggins – Refresh
Rafay Syed – Rhino Party
DIRECTORS:
Faculty of Arts (Four available positions):
Vinessa-Marie Hardy – Refresh
Maxwell Irwin – Refresh
Chris Randall – Refresh
Erica Leon – Inspire
Abir Dabbour – Inspire
Raquel Margulies – Inspire
Amruta Nikte – Inspire
Zalak Patel – Candor
Megha Saha – Candor
Maleha Yasmin – Candor
Ilham Sakina – Rhino Party
Faculty of Community Services (Five positions available):
Haymattie Beer – Refresh
Zaynab Dhalla – Refresh
Gyvenska Mathurin – Refresh
Umer Qureshi – Refresh
Natalie Morrison – Inspire
Naqiyah Motiwala – Inspire
Kealin Bobb – Inspire
Joel N Kuraikose – Candor
Tadiwa Nekati – Candor
Arun Sharma – Candor
Julia Spanguolo – Candor
Faculty of Communication and Design (Five positions available):
Jaden Burton – Refresh
Kristoff Edwards – Refresh
Hung Le – Refresh
Hollie Olenik – Refresh
Noah Levinson – Inspire
Rachel Struthers – Inspire
Kavin Nguyen – Candor
Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science (Five positions available):
Farooq Arshad – Rhino Party
Flemin Francis – Inspire
Taha Hashemi – Inspire
Omar Kreidie – Inspire
Maryam Marei – Inspire
Mohammed Aadil Mulla – Candor
Umer Jamil – Candor
Gunj Patel – Candor
Faculty of Science (Three positions available):
Melania Tryhub – Rhino Party
Ayan Chhipa – Refresh
Jordan Lanctot – Refresh
Jesse Mahabir – Candor
Parth Patel – Candor
Stephanie Tryhub – Candor
Mathew Mozaffari – Inspire
Will Murray – Inspire
Ted Rogers School of Management (Seven positions available):
Brian Baum – Independent
Jaspreet Bhangal – Rhino Party
Sarah Jeevanayagam – Rhino Party
Carolina Medina – Inspire
James Hassos – Inspire
Temi Ogboja – Inspire
Anasofia Heilbron – Refresh
Brandon Hughes – Refresh
Milad Moghaddas – Refresh
Matthew Fernandes – Refresh
Tania Rasie – Refresh
Nicole Petroff – Refresh
Arif Rahman – Candor
Siddhanth Satish – Candor
Aditi Jani – Candor
GRADUATE REPRESENTATIVE COMMITTEE
Chairperson (one position available):
Angelique Bernabe – Refresh (acclaimed)
Deputy chairperson education (one position available)
Amber Grant – Refresh (acclaimed)
Deputy chairperson finance (one position available)
Charlotte Ferworn – Refresh (acclaimed)
Graduate representative, deputy chairperson student life and events (one position available):
Ashwingraj Gnanavel – Candor
Alicia Kassee – Refresh
International student representative (one position available):
Melissa Salamo – Inspire (acclaimed)