Reading Time: 1 minute



By Raneem Alozzi



A woman in a wheelchair was transported to the hospital after she was struck by a car on campus on March 12, according to Const. Caroline de Kloet.



The collision occurred on the corner of Victoria and Dundas streets, paramedics and police were on scene after Toronto Police services was called at 2:21 p.m. The woman’s injuries are non-threatening.



Victoria and Dundas streets. Photo: Elana Emer

Access to Victoria building was temporarily restricted after the accident.



More to come