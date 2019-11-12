News Briefs: What else is happening at Ryerson?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Emma Sandri

It’s practically winter, and we’re all starting to take our own snow days.

As we avoid the slushy construction filled streets of our campus, here’s what happening at Rye…

Cybersecure Catalyst construction underway

In an interview with The Eyeopener, Ryerson President Mohamed Lachemi said that construction for “a space” for the Rogers’ Cyber Secure Catalyst is underway.

Ryerson began offering two cybersecurity courses through the Chang school out of Brampton’s City Hall in January.

“We have an agreement with the City of Brampton to provide us with that space. As I speak, we have construction making progress.”

According to Lachemi, Ryerson will be offering an “accelerated cyber security training program,” which will officially launch in February.

“All of us can be affected by cyber crime and cyber issues…[the Catalyst will provide] intensive training for people who can contribute to the solution,” said Lachemi.

He said Ryerson is “targeting” underrepresented groups in cyber security, and will offer training programs for women, new Canadians and displaced workers—who have lost their jobs due to the “changes in the nature” of their work.

“For the next five years, we are hoping we can train 600 cyber security professionals.”

Citizenship ceremony celebrates 52 new Canadians

On Wednesday, 52 people will be receiving Canadian citizenship on Ryerson campus.

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), in partnership with Ryerson’s library, will be hosting the “enhanced citizenship ceremony.”

In an email, communications specialist for the library, Jenna Charlton, said the citizenship ceremony will include judges’ remarks, the Oath of Citizenship and presentation of certificates.

The citizenship ceremony is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the Sheldon and Tracy Student Learning Centre (SLC).

Flu season upon us, get your shot!

In 10 provinces and territories, 50 per cent of regions reported influenza activity from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, according to the government of Canada’s “FluWatch report.”

This week, Ryerson is offering a free flu vaccines in the SLC on Thursday. Students will not need to bring their health cards.

Can’t make it? Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart also offer free drop-in flu vaccinations.