Imperial Pub demolished to make way for new student residence

By Edward Lander

Crews demolished the much-loved Imperial Pub this week, six months after the bar closed to make way for a new 21-storey Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student residence.

The pub is one of several buildings on Bond and Dundas streets being razed to clear space for the tower. Demolition at the site began May 4.

The closure of the 81-year-old bar garnered significant attention from Torontonians, media and even Mayor Olivia Chow, who visited in the final days of the pub.

The Bond Street Residence was announced in November and will house an estimated 1,370 beds, doubling the university’s current residence. It is expected to open in 2030, according to the university.

The building is being developed by Cedar Podium and Unilodge Canada, with an $83 million investment from the province via the Building Ontario Fund.

Sammy Newman, former manager at the Imperial and son of owner Fred Newman, said a recent visit to the demolition site was “completely heartbreaking.”

“It felt important to me to go down and take a look and it was surprising how shocking it was given I knew what I was walking into,” he told The Eyeopener.

“It floored me. I loved the place so much, and I’ll miss the people.”

Gus Cousins, a recent RTA graduate who frequented the Imperial while at TMU, said he’s sad to see the pub razed.

“We already all went through it when it was announced, and now we’re all going to live through it a second time,” he said.

“It’s going to be weird to walk by there and not see the building.”

The other buildings slated for demolition include two former TMU properties. 110 Bond Street, the former home of the Creative Enterprise Hub and 104 Bond Street, which TMU acquired in 2016 and has been vacant since 2020.

In an emailed statement, TMU Facilities Management and Development, told The Eye demolition at the site could continue into July and excavation will extend beyond that.

The university also said the chairs from the Imperial’s back patio have been donated to the Friends of Allan Gardens, a volunteer organization which promotes the conservation of Allan Gardens.

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