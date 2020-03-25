Why do we hold sports to a different social standard?
The world of sports is often a host for toxic masculinity—a catalyst to other social issues like gender-based violence, racism and classism. So why do we pay attention to these issues everywhere else—workplaces, the internet, etc.—but not in the sports world?
Sports & Culture calls out the inequities and inequalities that are faced by student athletes of colour and low-income kids. It looks at the negative effects of unrealistic parental pressure, being stuck on the sidelines with an injury, and more. But it also highlights all of the amazing things we learn from sports.