No official decision on in-person winter 2022 semester yet, Ryerson confirms

By Thea Gribilas and Heidi Lee

Ryerson University has not yet made an official decision about the return to fully in-person classes and activities in the winter 2022 term, the university confirmed in an email to The Eyeopener.

Although the school-run student newspaper On the Record reported on Thursday that students will be returning to in-person learning full-time, the university has yet to make a final decision. A previous version of the story included a headline stating that Ryerson will return to full in-person classes next term.

“While some faculties and programs are starting to identify their processes, the university is still working through the details and no official decision has been made about the winter term,” the statement reads.

A Ryerson spokesperson confirmed that the university continues to plan for a possible full return to all activities on campus in January 2022, which was originally stated earlier this summer. However, formal decisions will be made with guidance from public health agencies and government directives.

Ryerson’s email stated that “for some time now, the university has been planning for a return to all activities on campus in January 2022 with the safety, health and well-being of our community members guiding that process.”

“We will continue to keep the community informed and hope to have a more detailed update in the next few weeks,” the spokesperson said.

The Eye previously reported that Ryerson was preparing the fall 2021 to be a “transition period” in the lead up to “a full return to all activities on campus in January 2022.”

On Thursday, students in the School of Journalism received an email from interim program co-chair Gavin Adamson that said “we have heard from the university that the winter 2022 plan is for a full return to classes as directed by the province.”

Adamson’s email added that “classes are at 50 per cent capacity at the moment, but we’ll be at full capacity according to the guidance we’ve been given.”

In Adamson’s email to journalism students, he wrote the School of Journalism plans to accommodate students, staff and faculty “as much as possible” through online and hybrid course options.

Adamson’s email also reiterated that masking and vaccination requirements will remain in place for students, although social distancing requirements could change. “Of course, plans may change according to public health guidelines,” he said.

The University of Waterloo also recently announced that their winter term will “return to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction.”