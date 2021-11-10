BREAKING: Ryerson to require all employees to be able to work on campus for winter 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Thea Gribilas

Ryerson will require all faculty and staff to be able to work in-person for the winter 2022 term, according to an email obtained by The Eyeopener.

“While some people may be continuing to work remotely, the requirement to be available to work on campus means that all employees need to be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption,” the email reads.

Those who are not fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Jan. 7, 2022 will be deemed non-compliant with Ryerson’s COVID-19 vaccination policy and may face non-compliance measures.

It was not specified what those non-compliance measures may look like.

However, according to the email, “the vast majority of employees are currently in compliance with Ryerson’s vaccination policy.”

Those staff members who are on approved leave will not be required to submit their proof of vaccination or submit an approved exemption until they return from their leave.

This comes after it was announced that Ryerson will be transitioning to a permanent hybrid workforce post-pandemic, as previously reported by The Eye.

The Eye also previously reported that as of Oct. 18, students who weren’t vaccinated were no longer allowed on campus.